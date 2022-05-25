The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released its reclassifications fort the next two years for its lineup of spring sports. The reclassifications are based on several factors, including school enrollment and the competitive balance factor, as well as the 1.85 qualifier assessed to private schools.

Two changes that will perhaps be most evident to those who follow sports in the Lagniappe coverage area is the move up by Bayshore Christian’s baseball program from Class 1A to Class 2A and Mobile Christian’s move in baseball from Class 4A to Class 5A. Both repeated as state champions this season and were moved up a class by the competitive balance factor. St. Paul’s boys’ golf team will compete in Class 7A, Section 1 next season while its boys’ and girls’ soccer teams also move up to Class 7A. All of Orange Beach’s sports are moving from Class 2A to Class 4A based mainly on school enrollment. The Orange Beach softball team has won back-to-back titles and would have moved up at least one class had the enrollment figures not already initiated a move up in classification.

Originally, the AHSAA voted to move golf, outdoor track and tennis from sectional play to area play. But that plan was rescinded in recent days, the board saying it needed more time to study the factors involved in such a change, so sectional play remains intact. Sectional play features several more teams per section than the divisions used in area competition.

Here are the area lineups and sectional lineups for the AHSAA’s spring sports — baseball, softball, tennis, golf, outdoor track and soccer — in which teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are involved:

BASEBALL

Class 2A, Area 1: Bayshore Christian, St. Luke’s; Class 3A, Area 1: Cottage Hill Christian, Flomaton, W.S. Neal; Class 4A, Area 1: Bayside Academy, Orange Beach, Satsuma, St. Michael, UMS-Wright; Class 5A, Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, Gulf Shores, Williamson; Class 5A, Area 2: LeFlore, Mobile Christian, St. Paul’s, Vigor, Citronelle; Class 6A, Area 1: Faith Academy, Blount, Murphy, Saraland, Theodore; Class 6A, Area 2: Baldwin County, McGill-Toolen, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort; Class 7A, Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery; Class 7A, Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A, Area 1: Bayshore Christian, Fruitdale, Leroy, McIntosh; Class 2A, Area 1: Chickasaw, Clarke County, J.U. Blacksher, Washington County; Class 3A, Area 1: Cottage Hill Christian, Flomaton, W.S. Neal; Class 4A, Area 1: Mobile Christian, Orange Beach, St. Michael, UMS-Wright; Class 4A, Area 2: Satsuma, Escambia County, Jackson, T.R. Miller; Class 5A, Area 1: B.C. Rain, Gulf Shores, Elberta, LeFlore; Class 5A, Area 2: Faith Academy, St. Paul’s, Vigor, Citronelle; Class 6A, Area 1: Blount, Murphy, Saraland, Theodore; Class 6A, Area 2: Baldwin County, McGill-Toolen, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort; Class 7A, Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery; Class 7A, Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Class 2A, Section 1: St. Luke’s, Chickasaw (14 others including Pike Liberal Arts, Luverne, Abbeville); Class 3A, Section 1: Cottage Hill Christian (14 others including Daleville, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Opp, Thomasville); Class 4A, Section 1: Bayside Academy, St. Michael, Orange Beach, Mobile Christian, Satsuma (8 others including Bullock County, Providence Christian, T.R. Miller, Jackson); Class 5A, Section 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, Vigor, Williamson, Citronelle, Greenville, Demopolis, Selma; Class 6A, Section 1: Baldwin County, Carver-Montgomery, Blount, Murphy, Park Crossing, Pike Road, Robertsdale, Saraland, Sidney Lanier, Spanish Fort, Stanhope Elmore, St. Paul’s, Theodore, UMS-Wright, Wetumpka; Class 7A, Section 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery, McGill-Toolen.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 1A-3A, Section 1: ACCEL Academy of Mobile, Bayshore Christian, Excel, Northside Methodist Academy, Opp, Pike Liberal Arts, Providence Christian, St. Luke’s; Class 4A-5A, Section 1: Bayside Academy, Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, Orange Beach, St. Michael, UMS-Wright, Vigor; Class 4A-5A, Section 2: Citronelle, Satsuma, Andalusia, American Christian, Jackson, Sipsey Valley, T.R. Miller; Class 6A, Section 1: Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Saraland, St. Paul’s, Theodore; Class 6A, Section 2: Baldwin County, Pike Road, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort, Trinity Presbyterian; Class 7A, Section 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 1A-3A, Section 1: Cottage Hill Christian, Mobile Christian, St. Luke’s (18 others including Pleasant Home, Geneva County, Houston Academy, Leroy); Class 4A-5A, Section 1: Bayside Academy, Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, Orange Beach, St. Michael, UMS-Wright, Vigor; Class 4A-5A, Section 2: Citronelle, Satsuma, Andalusia, American Christian, Jackson, Sipsey Valley; Class 6A, Section 1: Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Saraland, St. Paul’s, Theodore; Class 6A, Section 2: Baldwin County, Pike Road, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort, Trinity Presbyterian; Class 7A, Section 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery.

BOYS GOLF

Class 1A-2A, Section 1: Bayshore Christian, St. Luke’s (13 others including Millry, Washington County, Brantley, Pleasant Home); Class 3A, Section 1: Mobile Christian, Cottage Hill Christian (10 others including W.S. Neal, Excel, Ashford, Straughn); Class 4A, Section 1: Bayside Academy, Orange Beach, St. Michael (10 others including Providence Christian, LAMP, Andalusia, Dale County); Class 5A, Section 1: Elberta, Faith Academy, LeFlore, Vigor, Gulf Shores, Carroll, Citronelle, Charles Henderson, Eufaula, Headland, Rehobeth; Class 6A, Section 1: Baldwin County, Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Robertsdale, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Theodore, UMS-Wright, Pike Road, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka; Class 7A, Section 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery, St. Paul’s.

GIRLS GOLF

Class 1A-3A, Section 1: Cottage Hill Christian, Mobile Christian, St. Luke’s (19 others including Excel, Samson, Millry, Kinston); Class 4A-5A, Section 1: Bayside Academy, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Satsuma, St. Michael, St. Paul’s, Vigor (10 others including Charles Henderson, Rehobeth, Headland, Andalusia); Class 6A, Section 1: Baldwin County, Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Robertsdale, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Theodore, Pike Road, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka; Class 7A, Section 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery, UMS-Wright.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 1A-3A, Area 1: Bayshore Christian, Cottage Hill Christian, Mobile Christian, St. Luke’s, Thomasville, Washington County; Class 4A, Area 1: Bayside Academy, Orange Beach, Satsuma, St. Michael, UMS-Wright;Class 5A, Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, Vigor, Citronelle; Class 6A, Area 1: Murphy, Saraland, Theodore; Class 6A, Area 2: Baldwin County, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort; Class 7A, Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery, St. Paul’s; Class 7A, Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, McGill-Toolen.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1A-3A, Area 1: Bayshore Christian, Cottage Hill Christian, Mobile Christian, St. Luke’s; Class 4A, Area 1: Bayside Academy, Orange Beach, Satsuma, St. Michael, UMS-Wright; Class 5A, Area 1: Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, Vigor, Citronelle; Class 6A, Area 1: Murphy, Saraland, Theodore; Class 6A, Area 2: Baldwin County, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort; Class 7A, Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery, St. Paul’s; Class 7A, Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, McGill-Toolen.