The final day of play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball area tournaments is set for Friday with only one local tournament still to be played — Class 1A, Area 1 in which Bayshore Christian is the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 seed Fruitdale and in front of No. 3 McIntosh.

In each of the area tournaments, the top two teams advance to the regional tournament that will be played May 10-13. Most teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that reach regional competition will play in Gulf Shores. Other regional sites include Montgomery, Albertville and Florence.

Here are the results of completed double-elimination area tournaments involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, with the first team listed in the “advancing” section being the areas top seed, the other team being the No. 2 seed from the area:

Class 2A, Area 1: Orange Beach defeated J.U. Blacksher 10-0 and 15-4. Advancing: Orange Beach, J.U. Blacksher.

Class 3A, Area 1: Cottage Hill Christian def. Chickasaw 20-3, Mobile Christian def. Cottage Hill 20-0, Cottage Hill def. Chickasaw 16-1, Mobile Christian def. Cottage Hill 15-0. Advancing: Mobile Christian, Cottage Hill.

Class 4A, Area 1: Williamson def. Vigor 24-7, W.S. Neal def. Williamson 17-1, St. Michael def. Escambia Co. 15-0, Neal def. St. Michael 9-1, Escambia Co. def. Vigor 33-17, Escambia Co. def. Williamson 12-2, St. Michael def. Escambia Co. 1-0, Neal def. St. Michael 12-2. Advancing: W.S. Neal, St. Michael.

Class 5A, Area 1: LeFlore def. B.C. Rain 28-3, Elberta def. LeFlore 15-0, LeFlore def, Rain 27-6, Elberta def. LeFlore 16-0. Advancing: Elberta, LeFlore.

Class 5A, Area 2: St. Paul’s def. Faith Academy 16-9, Satsuma def. St. Paul’s 6-3, St. Paul’s def. Faith Academy 13-9, Satsuma def. St. Paul’s 6-2. Advancing: Satsuma, St. Paul’s.

Class 6A, Area 1: Saraland def. Blount 15-0, McGill-Toolen def. Citronelle 13-12, Saraland def. McGill 16-1, Citronelle def. Blount 19-1, McGill def. Citronelle 10-9, Saraland def. McGill 16-0. Advancing: Saraland, McGill-Toolen.

Class 6A, Area 2: Robertsdale def. Baldwin Co. 5-1, Gulf Shores def. Spanish Fort 4-3, Baldwin Co. def. Spanish Fort 10-4, Robertsdale def. Gulf Shores 10-0, Baldwin Co. def. Gulf Shores 7-6, Baldwin Co. def. Robeertsdale 4-1, Baldwin Co. def. Robertsdale 14-3. Advancing: Baldwin County, Robertsdale.

Class 7A, Area 1: Mary G. Montgomery def. Davidson 15-0, MG< def. Baker 11-0, Theodore def. Alma Bryant 11-0, Theodore def. MGM 14-5, Bryant def. Davidson 15-0, Baker def. Bryant 8-6, MGM def. Baker 7-4, Theodore def. MGM 21-11. Advancing: Theodore, Mary G. Montgomery.

Class 7A, Area 2: Fairhope def. Murphy 17-0, Daphne def. Foley 7-3, Foley def. Murphy 17-0, Fairhope def. Daphne 10-1, Daphne def. Foley 12-6, Fairhope def. Daphne 10-1. Advancing: Fairhope, Daphne.