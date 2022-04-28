Second-round play for Class 1A through 6A and first-round games in Class 7A are scheduled this weekend in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) baseball playoffs. Each of the matchups feature a best-of-three series, with two games slated the first day and a third game, if needed, played the following day.

Thirteen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area will take part in series this weekend.

Here is a look at this week’s matchups, as well as the results of last week’s first-round games in Class 1A-6A:

This week’s series

Here are the Class 1A-6A best-of-three, second-round games and Class 7A best-of-three, first-round games slated this week involving area teams:

Class 1A: Bayshore Christian at Brantley, Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.

Class 2A: Orange Beach at G.W. Long, Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday at noon if needed

Class 3A: Bayside Academy at Houston Academy, Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Trinity at Cottage Hill Christian, Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed

Class 4A: Mobile Christian at American Christian, Thursday at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., Friday at 1 p.m. if needed

Class 5A: UMS-Wright at Andalusia, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Elberta at Headland, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed

Class 6A: Gulf Shores at Stanhope Elmore, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Saraland at Pelham, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. if needed

Class 7A: Daphne at Baker, Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. if needed; Alma Bryant at Fairhope, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed

First round results

Here are the results of best-of-three, first-round games in the AHSAA state baseball playoffs of last week in Class 1A-6A involving area teams. Class 7A plays its first-round games this week:

Class 1A: Bayshore Christian def. Wadley, 10-0, 17-0

Class 2A: Orange Beach def. Horseshoe Bend, 9-3, 14-0

Class 3A: Cottage Hill Christian def. Reeltown, 12-8, 1-3, 17-7; Bayside Academy def. Dadeville, 10-0, 13-0.

Class 4A: Mobile Christian def. Handley, 12-0, 12-5; Munford def. St. Michael, 11-4, 7-6.

Class 5A: UMS-Wright def. Sylacauga, 3-8, 3-2, 2-1; Elberta def. Sipsey Valley, 9-8, 3-0; Demopolis def. LeFlore, 16-1, 15-0; Shelby County def. St. Paul’s, 4-1, 3-17, 7-5.

Class 6A: Gulf Shores def. McAdory, 2-1, 4-0; Saraland def. Northridge, 2-6, 6-1, 5-2; Hueytown def. Spanish Fort, 8-5, 6-3; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa def. Faith Academy, 9-1, 9-1.