Second-round play for Class 1A through 6A and first-round games in Class 7A are scheduled this weekend in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) baseball playoffs. Each of the matchups feature a best-of-three series, with two games slated the first day and a third game, if needed, played the following day.
Thirteen teams from the Lagniappe coverage area will take part in series this weekend.
Here is a look at this week’s matchups, as well as the results of last week’s first-round games in Class 1A-6A:
This week’s series
Here are the Class 1A-6A best-of-three, second-round games and Class 7A best-of-three, first-round games slated this week involving area teams:
Class 1A: Bayshore Christian at Brantley, Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.
Class 2A: Orange Beach at G.W. Long, Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday at noon if needed
Class 3A: Bayside Academy at Houston Academy, Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Trinity at Cottage Hill Christian, Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed
Class 4A: Mobile Christian at American Christian, Thursday at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., Friday at 1 p.m. if needed
Class 5A: UMS-Wright at Andalusia, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Elberta at Headland, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed
Class 6A: Gulf Shores at Stanhope Elmore, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Saraland at Pelham, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. if needed
Class 7A: Daphne at Baker, Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. if needed; Alma Bryant at Fairhope, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed
First round results
Here are the results of best-of-three, first-round games in the AHSAA state baseball playoffs of last week in Class 1A-6A involving area teams. Class 7A plays its first-round games this week:
Class 1A: Bayshore Christian def. Wadley, 10-0, 17-0
Class 2A: Orange Beach def. Horseshoe Bend, 9-3, 14-0
Class 3A: Cottage Hill Christian def. Reeltown, 12-8, 1-3, 17-7; Bayside Academy def. Dadeville, 10-0, 13-0.
Class 4A: Mobile Christian def. Handley, 12-0, 12-5; Munford def. St. Michael, 11-4, 7-6.
Class 5A: UMS-Wright def. Sylacauga, 3-8, 3-2, 2-1; Elberta def. Sipsey Valley, 9-8, 3-0; Demopolis def. LeFlore, 16-1, 15-0; Shelby County def. St. Paul’s, 4-1, 3-17, 7-5.
Class 6A: Gulf Shores def. McAdory, 2-1, 4-0; Saraland def. Northridge, 2-6, 6-1, 5-2; Hueytown def. Spanish Fort, 8-5, 6-3; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa def. Faith Academy, 9-1, 9-1.
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here