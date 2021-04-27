The Alabama High School Athletic Association state baseball playoffs continue this weekend with second-round play in Class 1A through 6A and first-round action in Class 7A.

Nine teams in the Lagniappe coverage area won first-round games in Class 1A-6A play last weekend and continue their quests for a state title this week. Of those teams, six will play at home. There are four games involving Class 7A teams this week, with two of those games being played on the home field of the local team.

All of the games are best-of-three series, with doubleheaders set on Friday and a third game if needed to be played on Saturday.

Here is the schedule of games and game times (when available) for this weekend’s games:

CLASS 1A

Maplesville at Bayshore Christian: Friday: 4:30/7:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy at Trinity Presbyterian. Friday: 4:30/7 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

CLASS 4A

Gordo at Mobile Christian. Friday: 4:30/6:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

CLASS 5A

Pike Road at UMS-Wright. Friday: 4/6:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

Sipsey Valley at St. Paul’s. Friday: 4:40/7 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m. (if needed)

CLASS 6A

Saraland at Chilton County. Friday: 4:30/7 p.m.; Saturday: 1:30 p.m. (if needed)

Helena at Faith Academy. Friday: 430/7 p.m.; Saturday: 1 p.m. (if needed)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Spanish Fort. Friday: 4:30/7 p.m.; Saturday: 1 p.m. (if needed)

Gulf Shores at Northridge (Tuscaloosa)

CLASS 7A

Fairhope at Dothan. Friday: 5/7 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

Auburn at Baker. Friday: 4/6 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

Mary G. Montgomery at Central-Phenix City: Friday: 4:30/6:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

Enterprise at Daphne. Friday: 6/8:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon (if needed)

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

CLASS 1A

Bayshore Christian def. Red Level, 11-0, 19-0

CLASS 2A

Ariton def. Orange Beach, 11-0, 11-1

G.W. Long def. St. Luke’s, 13-2, 11-6

CLASS 3A

Providence Christian def. Cottage Hill Christian, 11-4, 10-0

Bayside Academy def. Houston Academy, 12-3, 5-11, 5-0

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian def. St. Michael, 10-3, 14-1

Mobile Christian def. St. James, 5-4, 17-8

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright def. Charles Henderson, 9-1, 7-0

Rehobeth def. LeFlore, 22-2, 18-1

St. Paul’s def. Andalusia, 1-0, 6-1

Headland def. Elberta, 2-1, 8-7.

CLASS 6A

Gulf Shores def. Russell County, 5-4, 4-0

Saraland def. Park Crossing, 11-0, 11-1

Spanish Fort def. Opelika, 4-1, 6-0

Faith Academy def. Lee-Montgomery, 10-0, 17-0