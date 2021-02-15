The Alabama High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs move from area tournaments to sub-regional and regional tournament play this week.

Class 7A play in boys and girls action will begin regional play on Thursday, while Class 1A-6A teams will first have sub-regional matches on Monday and Tuesday and then move into regional action beginning Thursday.

Several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area have advanced past the area tournaments and remain in the chase for their respective state crowns. The regionals are scheduled Feb. 18-25, with later games played in Montgomery, Hanceville and Jacksonville, while the Final Four of the state tournament is scheduled Feb. 26 through March 5 in Birmingham at Bill Harris Arena and UAB’s Bartow Arena.

Single elimination is now in effect throughout the remainder of the tournament; win and advance, lose and the season is over.

Here are the sub-regional (Class 1A-7A) and regional (Class 7A) games this week involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

BOYS

CLASS 7A: Smiths Station at Fairhope, Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Murphy at Auburn, Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Jeff Davis at Mary G. Montgomery, Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Davidson at Enterprise, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A: Robertsdale at Saraland, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A: St. Paul’s at LeFlore, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; B.C. Rain at Faith Academy, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A: Vigor at Jackson, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A: Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; Chickasaw at Hillcrest-Evergreen, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A: Washington County at Orange Beach, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A: Central-Phenix City at Foley, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.; Fairhope at Auburn, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.; Dothan at Baker, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.; Theodore at Enterprise, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A: Spanish Fort at McGill-Toolen, Monday, 4 p.m.; Blount at Gulf Shores, Monday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A: Elberta at St. Paul’s, Monday, 6 p.m.; UMS-Wright at LeFlore, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A: Williamson at Jackson, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Vigor (receives bye into the next round).

CLASS 3A: Flomaton at Bayside Academy, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Cottage Hill Christian at T.R. Miller, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A: Clarke County at St. Luke’s, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Orange Beach at Washington County, Monday, 6:30 p.m.