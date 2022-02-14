The second phase of the Alabama High School Athletic Association boys’ and girls’ state basketball playoffs, the sub-regionals, are now set following the conclusion of area tournament play last week. Class 7A, which has fewer teams, does not participate in sub-regional play, going straight to regional play. The winner of the sub-regional games will advance to the regional tournament, to be played in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum and the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, and remain in the hunt for a state championship. The regional tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 17 and continues through Feb. 24. The state tournament is set for Feb. 28 through March 5 in Birmingham.

Here is a look at the sub-regional tournament schedules (and first-round regional games for Class 7A teams) involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Daphne at Davidson, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Theodore at Fairhope, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Baldwin County at McGill-Toolen, Monday, 6 p.m.

Blount at Gulf Shores, Monday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

St. Paul’s at LeFlore, Monday, 6 p.m.

B.C. Rain at UMS-Wright, Monday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Sumter Central at Vigor, Monday, 6 p.m.

Williamson at Jackson, Monday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Flomaton at Bayside Academy, Monday, 6 p.m.

Cottage Hill Christian at T.R. Miller, Monday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Leroy at St. Luke’s, Monday, 6 p.m.

Orange Beach at Washington County, Monday, 6 p.m.

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Murphy at Baker, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Theodore at Fairhope, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Robertsdale at McGill-Toolen, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Blount at Spanish Fort, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright at LeFlore, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

B.C. Rain at Faith Academy, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Williamson at Sumter Central, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller at College Hill Christian, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Mobile Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Leroy at St. Luke’s, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Orange Beach at Clarke County, Tuesday, 6 p.m.