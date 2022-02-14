The second phase of the Alabama High School Athletic Association boys’ and girls’ state basketball playoffs, the sub-regionals, are now set following the conclusion of area tournament play last week. Class 7A, which has fewer teams, does not participate in sub-regional play, going straight to regional play. The winner of the sub-regional games will advance to the regional tournament, to be played in Montgomery at Garrett Coliseum and the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, and remain in the hunt for a state championship. The regional tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 17 and continues through Feb. 24. The state tournament is set for Feb. 28 through March 5 in Birmingham.
Here is a look at the sub-regional tournament schedules (and first-round regional games for Class 7A teams) involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
Daphne at Davidson, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Theodore at Fairhope, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Baldwin County at McGill-Toolen, Monday, 6 p.m.
Blount at Gulf Shores, Monday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A
St. Paul’s at LeFlore, Monday, 6 p.m.
B.C. Rain at UMS-Wright, Monday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Sumter Central at Vigor, Monday, 6 p.m.
Williamson at Jackson, Monday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Flomaton at Bayside Academy, Monday, 6 p.m.
Cottage Hill Christian at T.R. Miller, Monday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Leroy at St. Luke’s, Monday, 6 p.m.
Orange Beach at Washington County, Monday, 6 p.m.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
Murphy at Baker, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Theodore at Fairhope, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Robertsdale at McGill-Toolen, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Blount at Spanish Fort, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A
UMS-Wright at LeFlore, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
B.C. Rain at Faith Academy, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Williamson at Sumter Central, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
T.R. Miller at College Hill Christian, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Mobile Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Leroy at St. Luke’s, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Orange Beach at Clarke County, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here