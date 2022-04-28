The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) boys’ and girls’ soccer playoffs begin today, Thursday, April 28, and continue over the next few days in first-round play. As previously noted here, the Spanish Fort boys’ and girls’ teams will not participate, having been ruled ineligible for the postseason for use and an ineligible player. Both teams had originally qualified for the playoffs.

Here is a look at each of the first-round matchups that involve teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

GIRLS

Class 1A-3A

Providence Christian at Bayside Academy, May 3, 5 p.m.; Cottage Hill Christian at Trinity Presbyterian, May 3, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A-5A

Satsuma at St. Michael, April 28, 5:30 p.m.; UMS-Wright at Faith Academy, April 29, 5:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Baldwin County at McGill-Toolen, April 28, 5 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Gulf Shores, April 29, 5:30 p.m.

Class 7A

Fairhope at Alma Bryant, May 3, 5:30 p.m.; Baker at Foley, May 3, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Class 1A-3A

Houston Academy at Bayside Academy, May 3, 7 p.m.; St. Luke’s at Trinity Presbyterian, May 3, 7 p.m.

Class 4A-5A

Satsuma at St. Michael, April 29, 5:30 p.m.; UMS-Wright at Faith Academy, April 29, 7:15 p.m.

Class 6A

Gulf Shores at McGill-Toolen, April 28, 5:30 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Robertsdale, April 30, 5:30 p.m.

Class 7A

Fairhope at Davidson, May 2, 7 p.m.; Theodore at Daphne, May 3, 5:30 p.m.