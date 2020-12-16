The 62nd annual Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star football game is scheduled Friday at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The game, which pits recent senior players from the South portion of the state against those from the North, will feature many of the state’s top players and also served as one last on-the-field evaluation period for some of the participants in terms of college recruiting.

McGill-Toolen head coach Earnest Hill will serve as head coach of the South team, which features several players from the Lagniappe coverage area.

Among the local players on the South roster are Daphne QB Trent Battle, Saraland QB Karson Green, Blount QB Melvin Williams, McGill TE Byron Millsaps III, Blount OL Conner Howard, St. Paul’s WR Javonte Graves-Billips, Saraland OL Joshua Dunnam, St. Paul’s OL Peyton Maples, Spanish Fort OL Jack Myers, Foley PK-P Forrest Taylor, Fairhope DL Jerry Bethea, Spanish Fort LB Christian Burkhalter, Mobile Christian LB Zhivago McNeil Jr., McGill DB Jaden Mosley, Blount DB Kameron Grays and McGill ATH Spencer Arceneaux.

Baldwin County’s Mark Heaton will serve as the administrative coach for the South team this year.

The South leads the all-time series 31-27-2, including a 22-19 victory in last year’s game.

This obviously is the first time the game has been played at Hancock Whitney Stadium, which opened this year.