The Alabama High School Athletic Association on Tuesday released its two-year (2022-23, 2023-24 school years) reclassifications for its winter sports programs — basketball, indoor track and field, bowling and wrestling. The reclassifications are based on enrollment as well as the competitive balance factor and for private schools there is an additional factor.

Here is the list of reclassifications for schools in the Lagniappe coverage area in each of the sports. All of the schools involved are listed for the sports of basketball, track and bowling, while only the area teams involved are listed for the bowling reclassifications:

BASKETBALL

Class 2A, Area 1: Chickasaw, St. Luke’s, Clarke County, J.U. Blacksher, Washington County.

Class 3A, Area 1: Cottage Hill Christian, Mobile Christian, Flomaton.

Class 4A, Area 1: Bayside Academy, Orange Beach, St. Michael, UMS-Wright.

Class 4A, Area 2: Satsuma, Jackson, Escambia County, T.R. Miller.

Class 5A, Area 1: B.C. Rain, Gulf Shores, Williamson, Elberta.

Class 5A, Area 2: Faith Academy, LeFlore, St. Paul’s, Vigor, Citronelle.

Class 6A, Area 1: Blount, Murphy, Saraland, Theodore.

Class 6A, Area 2: Baldwin County, McGill-Toolen, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort.

Class 7A, Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery.

Class 7A, Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Class 1A-3A: Chickasaw, Cottage Hill Christian, St. Luke’s.

Class 4A-5A: Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, Mobile Christian, Satsuma, Vigor, Williamson.

Class 6A: Baldwin County, Bayside Academy, Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s, Theodore, UMS-Wright.

Class 7A: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery.

BOWLING

Class 1A-5A, Region 1: ACCEL Academy Mobile, LeFlore, Satsuma, UMS-Wright, Vigor.

Class 1A-5A, Region 2: Bayshore Christian, Elberta, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, St. Michael, Houston Academy, Slocumb.

Class 6A-7A, Region 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery, Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Saraland, Theodore.

Class 6A-7A, Region 2: Baldwin County, Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Spanish Fort, Dothan.

WRESTLING

Class 1A-4A, Section 1: Bayshore Christian, Orange Beach, Satsuma.

Class 5A, Section 1: Elberta, Gulf Shores.

Class 6A, Section 1: Baldwin County, Saraland, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale.

Class 7A, Section 1: baker, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery.