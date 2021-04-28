The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s boys’ and girls’ soccer playoffs are underway, with the next round of games slated this week. Both boys’ and girls’ competitions are divided into four classes for the state tournaments — Class 1A-3A, Class 4A-5A, Class 6A and Class 7A.

As usual, several teams in the Lagniappe coverage are still alive in their respective chases for a state championship.

Headlining the local matches is a pair of matches between St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen, with the girls’ teams playing at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Lipscomb Complex, the Yellow Jackets’ home field, followed at 7 p.m. by the boys’ match between the two teams.

Here are the results of matches so far involving area teams, as well as matches slated this week:

GIRLS

CLASS 1A-3A

Cottage Hill Christian 3, Providence Christian 0; Trinity Presbyterian 4, Bayside Academy 0.

CLASS 4A-5A

UMS-Wright 2, Faith Academy 1; St. Michael 1, Satsuma 0; Montgomery Academy 8, UMS-Wright 0; St. James 5, St. Michael 1.

CLASS 6A

St. Paul’s 3, Robertsdale 2; McGill-Toolen 2, Spanish Fort 1; St. Paul’s 4, Opelika 0; McGill-Toolen 9, Eufaula 0.

CLASS 7A

Daphne 2, Baker 0; Fairhope 6, Mary G. Montgomery 0.

UPCOMING MATCHES

CLASS 1A-3A

Bayside Academy at Prattville Christian, noon, Saturday, May 1.

CLASS 6A

St. Paul’s (11-5-3) at McGill-Toolen (13-4), 5 p.m., Friday, April 30

CLASS 7A

Enterprise at Daphne, 5 p.m., Friday, April 30.

Smiths Station at Fairhope, 6 p.m., Friday April 30.

BOYS

CLASS 1A-3A

St. Luke’s 1, Trinity Presbyterian 0; Bayside Academy 7, Houston Academy 0.

CLASS 4A-5A

Faith Academy 10, Elberta 0; St. Michael 6, Satsuma 0; Loveless Academy 1, St. Michael 0; Montgomery Academy 3, Faith Academy 2.

CLASS 6A

St. Paul’s 3, Robertsdale 2; McGill-Toolen 2, Spanish Fort 1; St. Paul’s 4, Opelika 0; McGill-Toolen 9, Eufaula 0.

CLASS 7A

Daphne 3, Baker 0; Davidson 1, Fairhope 0.

UPCOMING MATCHES

(Times listed where available)

CLASS 1A-3A

Westminster at St. Luke’s, 6 p.m., Friday, April 30

Bayside Academy at Prattville Christian, 6 p.m., Friday, April 30

CLASS 6A

St. Paul’s at McGill-Toolen, 7 p.m., Friday, April 30.

CLASS 7A

Davidson at Enterprise, 7 p.m., Friday, April 30

Auburn at Daphne, 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 30.