The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball playoffs begin this week with area tournaments. Each of the tournaments is a double-elimination format, with the top two teams advancing to the regional tournament. The area tournaments are slated April 29 through May 6 at campus sites. The regional tournaments will be played May 10-13 in Gulf Shores, Albertville, Montgomery and Florence, followed by the state tournament in Oxford May 17-21.
Here are the area tournament schedules and participants involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
Class 1A, Area 1 at Fruitdale
May 6: McIntosh vs. Bayshore Christian, 10 a.m.; McIntosh-Bayshore winner vs. Fruirtdale, 11:30 a.m.; elimination game, 1 p.m.; title game, 3:30 p.m., if needed game, 5 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 1 at Orange Beach
May 3: Orange Beach vs. J.U. Blacksher, 11 a.m.; title game, 1 p.m.; if needed game, 3 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 1 at Mobile Christian
May 2: Chickasaw vs. Cottage Hill Christian, 4 p.m.; Chickasaw-Cottage Hill winner vs. Mobile Christian, 6 p.m.. May 3: elimination game, 4 p.m.; title game, 6 p.m.; if needed game, 8 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 1 at W.S. Neal
May 2: Williamson vs. Vigor, 3 p.m.; St. Michael vs. Escambia County, 4:30 p.m.; Williamson-Vigor winner vs. W.S. Neal, 6 p.m., loser’s bracket game, 7:30 p.m. May 3: Winner’s bracket game, 3 p.m.; elimination game, 4:30 p.m.; elimination game, 6 p.m.; title game, 7:30 p.m.; if needed game, 9 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 1 at Elberta
May 2: B.C. Rain vs. LeFlore, 5 p.m.; B.C. Rain-LeFlore winner vs. Elberta, 7 p.m.; elimination game, 9 p.m. May 3: Title game 7 p.m.; if needed game, 9 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 2 at Satsuma
May 3: St. Paul’s vs. Faith Academy, 5 p.m.; St. Paul’s-Faith winner vs. Satsuma, 7 p.m. May 5: Elimination game, 4:30 p.m.; title game 6:30 p.m.; if needed game, 8:30 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 1 at Saraland
May 2: McGill-Toolen vs, Citronelle, 3 p.m.; Saraland vs. Blount, 4:30 p.m.; loser’s bracket, 6 p.m. May 3: Winner’s bracket, 3 p.m.; elimination game, 4:30 p.m.; title game, 6 p.m.; if needed game, 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 2 at Baldwin County
May 3: Baldwin County vs. Robertsdale, 4:30 p.m.; Spanish Fort vs. Gulf Shores, 4:30 p.m.; loser’s bracket, 7 p.m. May 4: Winner’s bracket, 1 p.m.; elimination game, 3:15 p.m.; title game, 5:30 p.m.; if needed game, 7:45 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 1 at Baker
May 3: Mary G. Montgomery vs. Davidson, 11 a.m.; Alma Bryant vs. Theodore, 1 p.m.; Baker vs. MGM-Davidson winner, 3 p.m.; loser’s bracket, 5 p.m.; winner’s bracket, 7 p.m. May 4: Elimination game, 1 p.m.; elimination game, 3 p.m.; title game 5 p.m.; if needed game, 7 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 2 at Fairhope
May 3: Fairhope vs. Murphy, 4 p.m.; Foley vs. Daphne, 5:30 p.m.; winner’s bracket, 7 p.m. May 4: Loser’s bracket, 5 p.m.; elimination game, 7 p.m. may 5: Title game, 5 p.m.; if needed game, 7 p.m.
