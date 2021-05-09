Following a week of area tournaments, with the top two teams from each area qualifying to move to the next phase of the postseason, regional tournaments in AHSAA softball begin this week at four locations across the state.

Regional tournament play is scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday, with teams from the Lagniappe coverage area set to compete in Gulf Shores. Other regional sites include Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Florence.

The winner and runner-up from each of the four areas in Class 1A-6A play will be placed in a pre-drawn, eight-team bracket for a double-elimination qualifying tournament, with each of the area winners designated as the home team for first-round games. The winner and runners-up in Class 7A area tournaments will be placed in a four-team bracket for a double-elimination tournament at the regional level.

No champions will be determined in the regional tournaments. Instead, the winner of the winner’s bracket will advance to the state tournament along with the team that wins the losers bracket portion of the tournament. That will create eight teams in each division to determine the state championship teams in all seven classes. The state tournament is slated May 18-22 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Here is the schedule of games involving area teams:

Class 7A: Fairhope vs. Alma Bryant, Friday, 9 a.m.; Baker vs. Daphne, Friday, 9 a.m.

Class 6A: Saraland vs. Lee-Montgomery, Wednesday, noon; Spanish Fort vs. Valley, Wednesday, noon; Eufaula vs. Gulf Shores, Wednesday, 1:45 p.m.; Park Crossing vs. McGill-Toolen, Wednesday, 1:45 p.m.

Class 5A: Faith Academy vs. Charles Henderson, Wednesday, noon; Andalusia vs. Satsuma, Wednesday, noon; Rehobeth vs. LeFlore, Wednesday, noon.

Class 4A: Alabama Christian vs. St. Michael, Friday, 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A: Mobile Christian vs. Wicksburg, Friday, 9 a.m.; Houston Academy vs. Cottage Hill Christian, Friday, 9 a.m.

Class 2A: Orange Beach vs. Ariton, Thursday, 9 a.m.

Class 1A: Bayshore Christian vs. Red Level, Wednesday, 1:45 p.m.

Here are the results of the area tournaments involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, with each of the teams listed advancing to the regional tournament this week:

Class 1A, Area 1: Bayshore Academy 7, Fruitdale 6.

Class 2A, Area 1: Orange Beach 15, J.U. Blacksher 4.

Class 3A, Area 1: Mobile Christian 18, Cottage Hill Christian 0.

Class 4A, Area 1: W.S. Neal 11, St. Michael 4.

Class 5A, Area 1: Elberta 10, LeFlore 0.

Class 5A, Area 2: Faith Academy 2, Satsuma 1.

Class 6A, Area 1: Saraland 14, McGill-Toolen 2.

Class 6A, Area 2: Spanish Fort 15, Gulf Shores 0.

Class 7A, Area 1: Baker 20, Alma Bryant 0.

Class 7A, Area 2: Fairhope 13, Daphne 0.