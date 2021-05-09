While the weather forecast is not favorable, the Alabama High School Athletic Association state golf championships are set to begin Monday at Mobile’s Magnolia Grove Golf Course, which is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Play in the scheduled two-day, 36-hole tournament, is set to begin early Monday morning on both the Crossings Course and the Falls Course.

Five girls’ teams and four boys’ teams from area schools have qualified for the event. In girls’ play, Mobile Christian and Bayside Academy will compete for the Class 1A-3A crown, with UMS-Wright and McGill-Toolen competing in Class 6A and Fairhope earning a spot in the Class 7A tournament.

Also in girls’ play, Spanish Fort’s Ashland Madden and Katie Hallmark qualified to compete as individuals in Class 6A, with Baker’s Katelyn Foster and Mary G. Montgomery’s Anna King qualifying as individuals in Class 7A.

On the boys’ side, Bayside Academy will compete in the Class 3A tournament, with UMS-Wright chasing a state crown in Class 5A. In Class 6A, both St. Paul’s and Spanish Fort qualified for the event. Individually, Fairhope’s Brody Quattlebaum and Miles Miller qualified in Class 7A.