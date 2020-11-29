The matchups have been decided for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 state championship games, being played this year at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, just a few days after the Iron Bowl, won by Alabama.

This season, two Mobile-area teams have earned the right to play for the state championship, with St. Paul’s advancing in Class 5A and Spanish Fort moving into the 6A title game. Both teams made their way to the Super 7 by claiming victories in semifinal games that were rematches from regular season play.

St. Paul’s won an overtime thriller over Faith Academy in a 21-20 decision, while Spanish Fort knocked off Saraland 13-7. It marked the second win of the year for both St. Paul’s and Spanish Fort over their respective opponents, having also won the regular season matchup.

Super 7 play begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the organization’s highest classification, Class 7A, with Auburn (11-1) taking on unbeaten Thompson (13-0).

Three games are slated Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday at 10 a.m. the Class 3A state title game will pit Montgomery Catholic (12-2) against Fyffe (14-0). At 2:45 p.m., the Class 1A title game is set, matching unbeaten Linden (13-0) against Pickens County (11-3). At 7:30 p.m., unbeaten St. Paul’s (14-0) will seek its fourth Class 5A state crown against 11-2 Pleasant Grove. The Saints spent the previous two seasons as a Class 6A member, but prior to that had won three 5A titles in a four-year span (2014, 2015, 2017).

On Friday at 10 a.m., the Class 4A championship game will be played, matching Gordo (13-1) and Handley (11-1). The Class 2A title game will pit Abbeville (12-1) against Mars Hill (12-2) at 2:45 p.m., with the Class 6A championship game set for 7:30 p.m., with Spanish Fort (11-3) taking on Pinson Valley (11-2). Spanish Fort reached the state title game last year, losing to Oxford, 14-13. Interestingly, Oxford defeated Pinson Valley in the semifinals last season, ending a two-year state title run for Pinson Valley, which makes it return to the title game again this year.