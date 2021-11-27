The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 matchups are set following Friday night’s semifinal games in Class 1A through Class 6A; the Class 7A title game matchup — the class has fewer teams than the other classifications — was determined last week.

The Vigor Wolves will be among the 14 teams chasing a state championship at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium in the coming days. The Super 7 kicks off Wednesday with the Class 7A title game, then features three title games on Thursday and Friday. The Wolves will play Oneonta for the Class 4A crown Friday at 11 a.m.

Vigor defeated Jackson 42-21 Friday night in the South semifinal game.

Here is a look at each of the Super 7 matchups (all games played at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium):

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City vs. Thompson, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Clay-Chalkville vs. Hueytown, Friday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Pike Road vs. Pleasant Grove, Thursday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Vigor vs. Oneonta, Friday, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Academy vs. Piedmont, Thursday, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Cleveland vs. Clarke County, Friday, 3 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water vs. Wadley, Thursday, 3 p.m.