There aren’t many Alabama Airborne players — members of the local team in Major League Football (MLFB) — who will be readily recognizable to football fans in Mobile. There are, in fact, only three players of the 70 who are on the Airborne roster for training camp, which began last week at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium.

There are, however, a couple of players in town who Mobile football fans will recognize — wide receiver Shavarez Smith, who played collegiately at South Alabama and is a member of the Arkansas Attack, and wide receiver Reggie Todd, who played at Mississippi State and Troy and played his high school career at Blount, who is a member of the Ohio Force roster.

In two seasons at South Alabama, Shavarez Smith caught 104 passes for 1,680 yards, made 14 touchdowns and averaged 16.3 yards per catch. He was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick in his junior and senior seasons. In his four seasons of college football, Todd caught 118 passes for 1,647 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was an All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention selection in 2020.

All four MLFB teams — including the Ohio Force, Virginia Armada and Arkansas Attack — are in town for a three-week training camp, each team boasting a 70-player roster. The rosters will be trimmed to 50 players before the season begins on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The league will play a four-game regular season and a championship game. The season is considered a soft opening for the league, which is scheduled to begin in earnest in April, with the plan of adding two to four more teams to the league at that time.

In checking out the Alabama Airborne roster, only three members of the team played their collegiate careers in the state of Alabama — linebacker Rickey Chatman (West Alabama), defensive end Tre Threat (Jacksonville State) and offensive lineman Joseph Oliver III (West Alabama, Blinn Community College).

There are players on the other three rosters who played at colleges in Alabama. On the Arkansas roster, the list includes Smith, wide receiver Jamari Hester (Jacksonville State), defensive tackle Armond Lloyd (Samford) and defensive tackle Ke’Tyrus “KT” Marks (Samford). The Ohio roster includes Todd and the Virginia roster includes running back B.J. Smith of Troy.

There is even one player among the four teams — defensive end Jonathan McKinney of the Arkansas Attack — who did not play college football.

Among the players on the Alabama roster are quarterbacks Chase Fourcade, who set several school passing records at Nicholls State; Alvin Bush Jr., who spent some time at Nebraska, Iowa Western, Virginia Tech and Illinois; Maxwell Meylor, a former Wisconsin-Whitewater player; and Kyle Saddler, who played at Augustana University.

Other players coming from schools such as Georgia Southern, Kent State and Notre Dame College (not Notre Dame University) dot the Alabama roster, while other rosters include players from such schools as Langston, Peru State, Baker University, Truman State and Cabrillo College.

Former NFL head coach Jerry Glanville (Houston Oilers, Atlanta Falcons), 80, is head coach of the Alabama Airborne. He has also coached in college and other professional football leagues.

The Alabama Airborne will play their first two regular season games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. They open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 9, against Ohio and follow the next week, Tuesday, Aug. 16, against Arkansas. Both games are slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Here is a look at the Alabama Airborne roster, including the players’ college teams, as listed on the league’s website (mlfb.com):

ALABAMA AIRBORNE

OFFENSE

QB: Alvin Bush Jr. (Virginia Tech/Illinois), Chase Fourcade (Nicholls State), Maxwell Meylor (Wisconsin Whitewater), Kyle Saddler (Augustana).

RB: Tyler Nevin (San Jose State), Jordan Salima (Truman State), Tabus Taylor (Notre Dame College), Arthur Thompkins (Toledo/UConn).

WR: Montay Crockett (Georgia Southern), Dashun David (Bowie State), Nick Holley (Kent State), Jimmie Robinson (Bethune Cookman), Jeremy Smith (Arizona State/Houston Baptist), Jacorey Sullivan (Central Michigan), Kantavious Taylor (Central Methodist), Tim Wilson (East Stroudsburg), Zach Smith (Southeastern Missouri).

TE/H: Tyrus Black (Mississippi Valley State/Bethaven), Desmond Maxwell (Western Kentucky), Ari Werts (Georgia State/East Tennessee), Tre Threat (Jacksonville State).

OL: Tyrin Arceneaux (Nicholls State/West Georgia), Josiah Hunter (Stephen F. Austin), Noah Johnson (Idaho), Tre Johnson (Jackson State), Joseph Oliver III (Blinn CC/West Alabama), Thomas Parker (Sacramento State), Jared Aiken (Winston-Salem State), M.J. Dumas (Villanova), Kary Kutch (Colorado), Osaro Oromosele (New Haven/South Connecticut State).

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Bailey Griffin (Lamar/Arkansas-Pine Bluff).

LS: Colten Menges (Alcorn State).

PK: Cesar Silva (Fresno State).

DEFENSE

DL: Nikolaus D’Avanzo (New Mexico), Malik Dorton (Southern Cal), Youhanna Ghaifam (Wyoming), Nick James (Mississippi State), E.J. Labaze (Adams State), Chigozie Nnoruka (UCLA/Miami), David Perkins (Illinois State), Khristian Tate (Georgetown), Amel Cofield (Central Missouri).

LB: Kaelin Burnette (Nevada), Rickey Chatman (West Alabama), Quinlen Dean (New Hampshire), Beau Griego (Morehead State), Zach Hall (SE Missouri State), Royce See (Sam Houston State), Desmond Veals (Lamar).

DB: Caleb Brown (Idaho State), Josh Butler (Michigan State), D’Angelo Ellis (Rice/Texas A&M-Commerce), Kentrell Everett (Western New Mexico), Prince Iworah (Western Kentucky), Ephraim Kitchen (Louisiana Tech/Georgia Southern), Xavier Lewis (LSU/Southeastern Louisiana), Zack Richardson (Henderson State), Kemah Silverland (Oklahoma State), Cameron Solomon (Louisiana), Robert Taylor (Washington State), Zahir Williams (Bryant/Missouri Valley), Ajene Harris (Southern Cal), Mathew Stephenson (Colorado State/Pueblo), Michael Sam (Louisiana Tech).