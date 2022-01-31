Shadows of 2012 lingered over what was still, by all accounts, a very exciting announcement for the city, Airbus and Lockheed Martin. Despite the past, officials are optimistic that a decade later, things will turn out differently in the fight to build the U.S. Air Force tanker.

On the morning that Airbus and Lockheed announced a partnership that may have a Mobile-based final assembly line build A330s for a tanker contract, Airbus Americas CEO C. Jeffery Knittel said this time would be different than before, when Boeing was eventually awarded the lucrative federal contract over the European aircraft maker.

“What we were looking at in 2012 is what we were going to do,” Knittel said to a gaggle of reporters following the announcement at FlightWorks Alabama at the Brookley Aeroplex. “Now look at where we are. This isn’t about what we’re going to do anymore; it’s about what we are doing.”

Knittel didn’t get into specifics about the level of investment a winning pitch to the federal government would mean for Mobile, except to say it would be hundreds of millions of dollars. The plan, he said, would result in a new final assembly line, the third for Mobile. Knittel said if the contract is awarded to Airbus, the FAL would produce 140 and 160 aircraft and employ between 300 and 400 people.

That FAL would be responsible for producing a commercial-ready A330 that would then be converted into LMXT Strategic Tankers at a Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta, Georgia, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet said during the announcement.

Knittel said requests for proposals for the tanker contract will go out next year and Monday’s announcement is contingent upon award of the contract to Airbus and Lockheed. However, Knittel said the company would hire some employees ahead of time in order to prepare.

The current Air Force tankers, the KC-46 from Boeing, suffer from a glitch in its remote vision systems software, according to military.com. Those tankers are being delivered, despite the glitch, according to a story on the website.

Retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby seemed to point to that problem in his comments to media, following the announcement.

“A lot of Boeing stuff is under fire right now,” he said.

In comments during the announcement, Shelby said tankers are essential to the Air Force and the military.

“To help protect our forces around the world, you’ve got to have a tanker,” he said. “You have to have a perfect tanker and I’m confident this partnership will build it.”

When asked how much the state was shelling out in incentives to get the tanker deal done, Gov. Kay Ivey deferred to state Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Canfield could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ivey said the announcement bolsters a history of the state’s commitment to aerospace and military pursuits. She said companies like Airbus and Lockheed also pique local students’ interest in traditional science, technology, engineering and math classes.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” she said.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville called the tankers “gas stations in the sky” and told those in attendance that the current tankers in use by the military are “antiquated, old” and “leak gas.” Without proper refueling tankers, Tuberville said the U.S. will have a harder time defending itself against threats from foriegn foes.

“We need to show Iran, Russia and China that we’re here to stay,” he said. “Otherwise, we’ll be playing a home game. You don’t want to play home games when it comes to war; you want to play away games.”

U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, jokingly linked this announcement and the announcement that Airbus would open up its first manufacturing facility in Mobile to his political career. Carl said he had just won a seat on the Mobile County Commission when the first announcement was celebrated and now he’s a freshman congressman. He even joked about the ethnicity of his predecessor Bradley Byrne during the announcement.

“Congressman Byrne, I’m not Irish, but maybe I’m the leprechaun.”

Carl also mentioned 2012 in his comments to the crowd.

“I’m so excited to bring this contract back home,” he said. “We can build it and we are going to build it. It takes a team to win and we’ve got a team here.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called Airbus “a steadfast employer and a great corporate citizen of Mobile.” With this announcement and a winning bid in the coming years, Stimpson said he could stop saying the city’s top export is its young people.

“Many young people will be able to find jobs to satisfy their future and the future of their families,” he said.

As Airbus continues to invest in its own as well as the city’s future, Stimpson made a commitment to the company.

“Our commitment is we will continue to work on workforce development,” he said. “We continue to work on the Aeroplex and the infrastructure.”

County Commission President Merceria Ludgood acknowledged that Lockheed had been in Alabama “a long time,” but it would now introduce itself to a new region.

“Now, you get a chance to get to know Lower Alabama,” she said.