Airbus has announced a first batch of new employees coming from its in-house workforce training program.

In a statement, the company said the first class of FlightPath9 had completed their coursework and would be entering the workforce as part of the Airbus U.S. manufacturing facility in Mobile. FlightPath9 is open to high school seniors interested in an aerospace career.

The training program was created by Flight Works Alabama, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit education organization located at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, along with partners from the State of Alabama, Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment, local businesses and education institutions.

FlightPath9 students learned everything from safety regulations to critical thinking skills, teamwork to time management, and hands-on training with specialized aircraft-manufacturing tools. After completing FlightPath9, students gained additional training in the Airbus Fast Track program, a gateway to an aerospace career without a college degree or prior experience.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended congratulations to the students, saying their graduation represents a historic moment for the region and the state.

“From the very beginning, the State of Alabama has been a partner with Airbus in creating economic growth and opportunity and now we have worked together to begin a long-term process of training our youth to become the business and manufacturing leaders of the future,” Ivey said.. “Many thanks to all who gave of their time and effort to get us to this historic milestone.”

FlightPath9 is a “prime example of how local workers” can gain valuable experience and training, Sydney Raine, president of Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment, said.

“Our goal is to invest in programs that produce high-wage and high-growth job opportunities,” Raine said. “In creating this program, Airbus shows the commitment to training talent regionally. It’s refreshing that our youth have an opportunity to have a promising career locally.”

Lynn Gane, a success coach for FlightPath9, witnessed the profound ways in which the program changed the students involved.

“The most important thing I learned was that you can change the trajectory of someone’s life by providing opportunity, guidance, and patience,” Gane said.