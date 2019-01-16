Local, state and company officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate a groundbreaking for Airbus’ new A220 manufacturing facility at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley and with it, the possibility of more than 400 new jobs.

Speakers including Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Airbus CEO Tom Enders, and a self-described aircraft enthusiast from UMS-Wright Preparatory School praised the partnership between the city, Airbus and Bombardier. The event culminated with a small fireworks display and the lifting of small piles of newly turned dirt into the air.

“It’s another bright day in Mobile, Alabama,” Enders said after taking the stage under a tent on the site of the company’s newest facility. “It’s a day of pride, not only for Airbus, but for the Mobile community.”

Enders, who is stepping down as CEO this year, discussed the history of Airbus’ connection with Mobile, beginning with the construction of an engineering center in 2006.

“We had a couple Airbus people question the need for an engineering center here at the time,” Enders said. “Fast forward to 2019, there are no more questions.”

The engineering center has now become an integral part of the company’s global operations, he said.

Enders briefly described the past competition with Boeing for a U.S. Air Force contract for refueling tankers.

“We won it and then we lost it,” Enders said. “We competed again and lost it again in 2011.”

It was the only tanker competition Airbus has lost. At a press session earlier in the day, he questioned the logic of the Air Force’s decision.

“I don’t understand why the most powerful Air Force in the world wouldn’t want to use the best tanker on the market,” he said. “We want to bring the best performing tanker aircraft to the largest Air Force in the world. It makes sense, doesn’t it?”

Despite the loss, Enders and Airbus were determined to partner with the city of Mobile and the state on another project and the A320 final assembly line was born, he said.

Having the U.S. presence has helped Airbus secure a larger percentage of the market share. While Enders wouldn’t reveal what that percentage was, he used the opportunity to take another shot at the company’s main rival.

“The real number is classified because it could embarrass our great competitor,” he said. “We’ve greatly increased our market share.”

In addition to a total of $8 million in cash incentives from the city and county, the state has offered Airbus another $17 million to build the new final assembly line at Brookley, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield confirmed after the groundbreaking.

The state will provide an $8 million reimbursement on capital costs and as much as $9.8 million in jobs credits for new employees for 10 years, he said.

The credit, which was created in 2015, allows Airbus to receive 3 percent per year of the payroll taxes paid to the state from new employees, Canfield said.

Ivey told the group that this announcement solidifies Alabama as “the place for manufacturing.”

“I’m thrilled Airbus is expanding its operation and adding 400 some jobs … ,” she said. “Every job created is supported by five additional jobs in the community.”

UMS-Wright student Justin Lieber said he’s so passionate about aviation that he can identify every Airbus aircraft. He added that he’s excited about the new facility and a possible career in the future.

“With my love of math and science, I can now set my sights on a career building A220 aircraft,” he said.

For more on the announcement grab the Jan. 23 edition of Lagniappe.