Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin counties to aid and protect city and health care professionals in their fight against COVID-19.

Twenty-thousand masks each have been donated to the Mobile Fire & Rescue Department in Mobile County, and the Emergency Management Agency in Baldwin County, who will distribute the masks in coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The employees at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility use this type of mask during some

production activities. The donated masks are part of a shipment sourced by the company and

received this week.

“Airbus is proud to answer the call to help the heroes in our community through the donation

of masks to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus,” Daryl Taylor, Vice

President & General Manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility, said. “The Airbus team

members in Mobile are grateful for our first responders and local healthcare professionals and we are grateful we are able to contribute to their important work here on the Gulf Coast.”