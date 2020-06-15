Airbus will lay off 26 more subcontractors and “temporary support staff” from its engineering center in Mobile in the coming weeks, as a result of the continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the travel industry.

Airbus spokeswoman Kristy Tucker confirmed the new round of layoffs in an email message to Lagniappe Monday. The company laid off 14 subcontractors earlier this year and this would increase the number of total layoffs to 40.

“These very difficult steps are being taken to protect our existing active workforce. The company does not take these steps lightly,” Tucker wrote. “These actions reflect the seriousness of the situation facing the industry and our company.”

According to Tucker, the pandemic has made the company rethink the way it handles engineering services altogether.

“In many places around our global engineering network, we are stopping the placement of engineering work to external suppliers and reducing the size of our internal subcontracted staff,” she added.

The layoffs do not impact workers at the company’s two final assembly lines at the Brookley Aeroplex, though the company did take a two-week commercial aircraft production pause in April due to the pandemic.