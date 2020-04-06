Citing high inventory levels and government recommendations related to the COVID-19 crisis, Airbus is pausing commercial aircraft production at its facilities in Mobile, according to a company statement.

The announced pause is in effect until April 29, according to the statement released Monday. Two facilities in Germany are also impacted, the statement reads.

“Certain activities will continue on site, including building and installation maintenance, aircraft

maintenance, some critical product safety and customer driven operations, receipt and control

of materials and components, critical administrative support and preparation of activity restart,” the statement reads. “All ongoing work in Bremen and Stade in Germany and Mobile, Alabama U.S. will be done in adherence to the required hygiene measures and social distancing.”

There are currently no plans for layoffs, or staff reductions at the Mobile facilities, local Airbus spokeswoman Kristi Tucker wrote in an email.

“Those employees who can work remotely will continue to do so,” she wrote. “Those who cannot work remotely will continue to be paid during the three-week pause.”

During the past two weeks, Airbus paused production and assembly work in France and Spain

for four days to implement the necessary stringent health and safety measures. Production and

assembly in France has resumed gradually since March 23. Commercial aircraft wing

production operations in the United Kingdom and commercial aircraft production activities in Spain and Canada have been temporarily paused reflecting stock levels and latest government

restrictions.

Airbus continues to closely monitor and respond to the changing environment to maintain

business continuity across its global industrial stream.