Airbus has revealed the A220 at a ceremony held at its Henri-Ziegler delivery Center, near Toulouse, France. Witnessed by Airbus employees and members of the global news media, the A220-300 landed directly from the painting at 12:25 am CEST wearing its new Airbus name and colors.

The A220 family comprises two models, the A220-100 and A220-300, formerly Bombardier Inc.’s C Series (CS100 and CS300). The aircraft are fully optimized for the 100-to-150-seat market and perfectly complement Airbus’ existing best-selling A320neo family, a company statement read.

“Everyone at Airbus has been looking forward to this historic moment, Airbus President Commercial Aircraft Guillaume Faury said. “Today, we are thrilled to welcome the A220 to the Airbus family and are honored to see it wearing its new Airbus colors for the first time. “I pay tribute to all the women and men at Bombardier and the supply chain who have strived over the past years to bring this fantastic aircraft to the world.”

JetBlue today became the first customer for the newly-rebranded Airbus A220 aircraft, signing a Memorandum of Understanding for 60 firm orders for the larger A220-300 model. In addition, the airline converted 25 of its current orders for Airbus A320neo aircraft into orders for the larger A321neo. JetBlue’s A321neos and A220s will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

Eric Schulz, Airbus chief commercial officer said the company was “enthusiastic about selling the A220″ because of its technology which gives it a “decisive edge” in the market.

“I have received a lot of positive feedback from customers regarding the aircraft’s outstanding passenger experience, its lower fuel burn, lower weight and quieter engines,” he said. “All these reasons contribute to my optimism that Airbus will support to make the A220 a great commercial success.”