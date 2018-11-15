Airbus today named HPM as its program manager for planning, design and construction of its new A220 assembly line in Mobile.

In this role, HPM will be responsible for managing all aspects of the design and construction of the new facility, as well as expansion of Airbus’ current facilities to accommodate increased A320 family production on the site.

As program manager, HPM’s responsibilities include procurement of construction service providers and supplies in collaboration with the Mobile Airport Authority and Airbus. Construction on facilities to accommodate A320 expansion and new A220 production has begun, and construction for a main A220 flow line building is expected to begin next year.

“We are ready to begin construction on Airbus’ next industrial facility in the U.S., and expand our current operations in Mobile,” Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility, said “It will be a pleasure to work with HPM again as we continue to grow in Mobile.”

Florent Massou, Head of A220 Program, added, “This is great news and an important next-step in bringing A220 production to the U.S. for our U.S.-based customers. We are on track to deliver our first aircraft from Mobile in 2020.”

HPM President Mike Lanier said, “Our continued commitment to Airbus and Mobile has expanded significantly in the last decade, and we look forward to again representing our client in Alabama’s growing aerospace sector. As the conduit between the owner and various project teams, our HPM team will serve as the point for all inquiries as it relates to opportunities to participate in design and construction.”

HPM currently has offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, Auburn,Mobile. Atlanta, Dallas and Tampa. The company’s history with Airbus in Mobile dates back to the completion of the Airbus Engineering Center in 2007 and its role as program manager for the A320 Family production facility, which was completed in 2015. In addition, HPM currently serves as the owner’s representative for Airbus Helicopters in Grand Prairie, Texas.

On July 1, 2018, the partnership between Airbus and Bombardier to build A220 aircraft was finalized. The A220 production facility will be located at the Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile, Alabama, adjacent to Airbus’ A320 Family production lines and will build aircraft for U.S.-based customers. The assembly line, which will create more jobs and further strengthen the aerospace industry, is part of Airbus’ strategy to enhance its global competitiveness by meeting the growing needs of its customers in the United States and elsewhere.

A220 aircraft assembly is planned to start in 2019, using a combination of the existing and expanded Airbus facilities at Brookley to enable the first A220 delivery from Mobile to take place in 2020. A permanent production process will be established upon completion of an A220 final assembly line building in 2020.