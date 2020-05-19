Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on the travel industry, Airbus announced Tuesday morning the completion of a 270,000 square-foot hangar at Mobile’s Brookley Aeroplex, which will be used for the production of the company’s A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft.

Airbus had already begun constructing the new, smaller aircraft in some existing space it had access to at Brookley in August 2019, but the newest final assembly line is the culmination of an 18-month construction project, according to a company statement. The hangar houses five primary assembly stations.

In comments at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson called the step “great news.”

Airbus also welcomed new components that will become the first U.S.-made A220 for JetBlue into the Mobile facility. The budget airline will become the second customer served by the Mobile team, according to the statement.

“The team is excited to start working in their new facility and to welcome a new customer. It’s a strong endorsement from JetBlue in this challenging time,” Paul Gaskell, president of A220 USA, said in the statement. “The expansion of our commercial aircraft production in Mobile to a second product line further solidifies Airbus’ standing as a truly global aircraft manufacturer, and confirms that Airbus is an important part of the American manufacturing landscape. This A220 assembly line will help satisfy the U.S. demand for the A220 aircraft.”