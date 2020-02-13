Airbus will take on a bigger part in the new ownership structure of the A220 program, which features the building of aircraft in a second final assembly line in Mobile.

The company announced Thursday it would be taking a 75-percent stake in the program and the government of Quebec would be taking a 25-percent stake, after the Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier sold its stake in the partnership.

This new agreement underlines the commitment of Airbus and the government of Québec to the A220 program during this phase of continuous ramp-ups and increasing customer demand. Since Airbus took majority ownership of the A220 program in July 2018, total cumulative net orders for the aircraft had increased by 64 percent to 658 units at the end of January 2020.

“This agreement with Bombardier and the Government of Québec demonstrates our support and commitment to the A220 and Airbus in Canada,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in a statement. “This is good news for our customers and employees as well as for the Québec and (the) Canadian aerospace industry.”

In the statement, Faury also thanked Bombardier for the “strong collaboration” during the earlier phase of the partnerships.

The move changes nothing locally, Airbus America spokeswoman Kristi Tucker said. The Mobile A220 facility is still on track for a first delivery in the third quarter of this year and Airbus is continuing to fill more positions there with new hires. The facility is focused on producing as many as four planes per month by the middle of the decade.

Bombardier will take $591 million in the deal, according to the statement and Airbus will secure 3,300 jobs in Quebec.