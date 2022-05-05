Airbus officials confirmed that Mobile will be home to a second A320 final assembly line and a third manufacturing facility.

Following a report of strong first quarter performance, the company announced moving its production of aircraft up to 75 per month by 2025 to meet increased customer demand. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirmed to reporters a third manufacturing facility would be part of expanding its footprint at the Brookley Aeroplex.

“These Q1 results reflect a solid performance across our commercial aircraft, helicopter and

defense businesses,” he said in a statement. “Our 2022 guidance is unchanged, even though the risk profile for the rest of the year has become more challenging due to the complex geopolitical and economic environment. We see continuing strong growth in commercial aircraft demand driven by the A320 Family. As a result we are now working with our industry partners to increase A320 Family production rates further to 75 aircraft a month in 2025. This ramp-up will benefit the aerospace industry’s global value chain.”

The company is on pace, right now, to reach a commercial aircraft production rate of 65 per month by 2023. The company delivered 142 commercial aircraft in the first quarter of this year.

A new A320 final assembly line would be the second one of its kind at Brookley. Airbus has also built a final assembly line for A220 aircraft.