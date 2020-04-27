The Airbus facilities in Mobile will begin production of commercial aircraft as planned on Wednesday, April 29, a spokeswoman confirmed to Lagniappe on Monday.

Airbus spokeswoman Kristi Tucker wrote in an email that the aircraft maker would resume production “under the same enhanced hygiene and social distancing rules established before the pause.” Tucker added the facilities would be fully staffed, and anyone working remotely prior to the pause would continue to do so.

Airbus initially announced the pause on April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two facilities in Germany were also impacted. Airbus also paused production and assembly work in France and Spain for four days to implement the necessary stringent health and safety measures.

Production and assembly in France has resumed gradually since March 23. Commercial aircraft wing production operations in the United Kingdom and commercial aircraft production activities in Spain and Canada have been temporarily paused reflecting stock levels and latest government restrictions.