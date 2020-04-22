Airbus and the University of Alabama have teamed up to produce protective equipment to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airbus’ production and engineering teams in Mobile and USA employees are producing 3D-printed, reusable face masks and mask tension release bands for medical personnel in the area, according to a press release from the aircraft maker.

“I’m excited to be helping the local medical community using the skills I and other team members normally use for making things fly,” Nick Simpson, a project participant, said in a statement. “We’ve had some very clever people working on this, and we are gratified to help our local medical teams where and when it’s most needed.”

The masks and bands will be produced on 3D printers provided from Airbus’s production and

engineering facilities, Flight Works Alabama, and USA, using designs from the National Institutes of Health 3D Print Exchange COVID-19 Supply ChainResponse file repository, according to the statement.

USA Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Dr. Benjamin Estrada gave input on the types of masks Airbus could produce using the 3-D printers that would be the most helpful within the medical community. Ultimately, Airbus began producing nylon masks that can be disinfected and reused, he said.

“It has a filter that can be changed,” Estrada said. “The filter is a square piece of a surgical mask. One of those can be reused up to five times.”

The mask has rubber on the inside to help protect health care workers’ faces from the tension created from wearing a mask all day.

“It fits nicely,” Estrada said. “It doesn’t hurt, but gives a tight fit, which is good.”

It’s important to note, however, that the masks being produced by Airbus are not a replacement for the N95 masks, Estrada said, because those are specifically designed for caring for a patient on a ventilator.

Having an extra supply of masks to use is helpful for health care workers, Estrada said, because it’s unknown how long doctors and nurses will be fighting the pandemic.

“Everyone hopes everything will get better sooner than later, but we don’t know,” he said.

Airbus announced it would pause production of commercial aircraft at its Mobile facilities on April 6. The pause was expected to last until, at least, April 29. This project appears to be giving employees something to work on in the meantime.

Airbus’ production of 3D-printed personal protective equipment, as well as donations of tens of thousands of face masks in the Mobile area in support of healthcare and first responder teams, has allowed Airbus to leverage its company and employee resources to assist local communities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement.