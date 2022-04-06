Mobile’s downtown airport at the Brookley Aeroplex has officially been renamed Mobile International Airport.

The Mobile Airport Authority Board voted unanimously to make the change at a regular meeting on Wednesday morning. MAA President Chris Curry said the agency will now work to meet the September 2024 deadline to open a new terminal and parking garage.

“Now, it’s what’s next,” he said. “We’re always working, always grinding to meet that September 2024 deadline.”

While the name of the airport has changed, its IATA airport code — BFM — will remain the same. Keeping the nod to Brookley was important, Curry said.

“We think it’s very important to make sure Brookley remained relevant,” he said.

The new international airport will give corporate clients, at first, an opportunity to come straight to Mobile from overseas and be processed, rather than having to make a stop at another airport first, Curry said. He believes this could help Mobile entice more foreign investment in the future.

The board also got to peek at design renderings for the new airport. The renderings show the new terminal and a parking garage. The terminal will begin with five or six gates, but will have the ability to be increased to 12, Curry said.

The commercial airport move has been supported by both the county and city, which have agreed to give a combined total of $45 million to the $250 million project. Curry said the goal is to build the new terminal completely debt free, if possible.

“If we can build the terminal piece debt free, we can charge the airlines less, which means we can attract more competition and get better flights,” he said.

More competitive and better, cheaper flights would help Mobile compete with Pensacola for passengers. Curry said a study has shown that 50 percent of those passengers where Mobile is the closest airport to them choose to fly out of a different facility. The move is expected to change that, he said.