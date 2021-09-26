By DARRON PATTERSON

Aqeel Glass has heard all the talk that if he keeps playing well on Saturdays he’s a sure bet to get a shot to play on Sundays.

“I’ll worry about that when it gets here,” said the 6-foot-5 Alabama A&M quarterback from St. Louis, Mo., after torching Tuskegee’s secondary for 405 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 45-35 win over the Golden Tigers in an entertaining Gulf Coast Challenge before more than 18,000 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday. “I’m worried about this season (right) now. We’ve got some tough games coming up and we’ve got to get better.”

NFL draft guru Mel Kiper has said Glass could be a mid-round pick in the upcoming draft.

“I can’t worry about that now,” said Glass. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board, go to practice and take it one practice at a time, one game at a time to play Bulldogs football.”

Glass threw scoring strikes of 20, 2 and 30 yards to wide receiver Dee Anderson, and a 21-yarder to Odieu Hilaire. Running back Gary Quarles, who finished with 164 rushing yards, ran in from 8 and 44 yards out, while Spencer Corey booted a 39-yard field goal for the unbeaten, defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champ Bulldogs (3-0). Tuskegee of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference dropped to 1-3.

A&M led 17-7 at the half, but could’ve easily been up two or three more scores if it hadn’t been for mistakes that killed promising drives.

“We just played a little harder in the second half,” said Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor. “We dropped balls and had a couple of penalties and just weren’t playing as hard as we needed to in that first half. The second half we just came out and played better. We didn’t make any adjustments. We didn’t talk about anything at halftime, but effort.”

On Glass’ play, Maynor was resolute. “He’s Aqeel,” said the coach, almost matter of factly. “He’s always going to play good. I don’t know what his stats were, but he got another W and he played well … although he could’ve played better.”

Glass finished with 27 completions in 39 attempts and was intercepted twice, but he and Anderson seemed to have a special connection that couldn’t be stopped.

“Without my offensive line and without a great quarterback I couldn’t do it,” said the 6-6 Dallas native Anderson. ”So I give all credit to my offensive line and everybody that helped out up front. I practice had and work hard.”

Tuskegee quarterback Louis Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jackson’s Jamaal Pritchett and Steven Hodges, while Ivonte Patterson Jr., scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 6-yard score. Despite his play, Glass wasn’t happy and said they can do better.

“We didn’t play our game the first half, but that’s on me,” he said. “I didn’t have our guys ready to play. We didn’t execute, we couldn’t run the ball. We did an OK job passing the ball, but we’ve got to start our drives better. We killed ourselves.”

A&M travels to Grambling next Saturday, while Tuskegee entertains Clark Atlanta.