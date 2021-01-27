The 2020 college football season ended just a couple of weeks ago with Alabama celebrating an undefeated season with a national championship. Wednesday, the SEC office released the 2021 football schedules for each of the league’s 14 teams.

The league will return to a 12-game schedule that features four non-conference games and eight conference games again next season.

Alabama is set to play Miami, Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State as its non-conference foes, while Auburn, which will be led by new head coach Bryan Harsin, will play Akron, Alabama State, Penn State and Georgia State as its non-conference opponents.

Here is a look at the complete Alabama and Auburn schedules for the 2021 seasons:

AUBURN

Sept. 4 vs. Akron

Sept. 11 vs. Alabama St.

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 vs. Georgia State

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 vs. Georgia

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 30 vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 vs. Alabama

ALABAMA

Sept. 4 vs. Miami (Atlanta)

Sept. 11 vs. Mercer

Sept. 18 at Florida

Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss

Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee

Nov. 6 vs. LSU

Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas

Nov. 27 at Auburn