The 2020 college football season ended just a couple of weeks ago with Alabama celebrating an undefeated season with a national championship. Wednesday, the SEC office released the 2021 football schedules for each of the league’s 14 teams.
The league will return to a 12-game schedule that features four non-conference games and eight conference games again next season.
Alabama is set to play Miami, Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State as its non-conference foes, while Auburn, which will be led by new head coach Bryan Harsin, will play Akron, Alabama State, Penn State and Georgia State as its non-conference opponents.
Here is a look at the complete Alabama and Auburn schedules for the 2021 seasons:
AUBURN
Sept. 4 vs. Akron
Sept. 11 vs. Alabama St.
Sept. 18 at Penn State
Sept. 25 vs. Georgia State
Oct. 2 at LSU
Oct. 9 vs. Georgia
Oct. 16 at Arkansas
Oct. 30 vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 6 at Texas A&M
Nov. 13 vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 20 at South Carolina
Nov. 27 vs. Alabama
ALABAMA
Sept. 4 vs. Miami (Atlanta)
Sept. 11 vs. Mercer
Sept. 18 at Florida
Sept. 25 vs. Southern Miss
Oct. 2 vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 9 at Texas A&M
Oct. 16 at Mississippi State
Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 6 vs. LSU
Nov. 13 vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 20 vs. Arkansas
Nov. 27 at Auburn
