Getting two years out of a student is a standard of Alabama’s community college system, but getting that much time out of its schools’ presidents may be another story.

The recent firing of Bishop State Community College interim president, Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg, created a controversy that boiled over into members of the local legislative delegation calling for an investigation into why so many presidents at the state’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been replaced with such high regularity.

Currently, more than half of the state’s community college presidents have served two years or less. Alabama’s 24 community colleges and 130 campuses provide critical higher education and career training opportunities to provide quick launches into careers and skilled labor jobs, but at many of them, finding long-term leadership has become a problem.

Another shakeup at Bishop State

On June 3, the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) abruptly announced its sixth leadership adjustment at Bishop State Community College since 2015, ousting Brandyburg just days before an ongoing presidential search was set to close. An ACCS central office official, Regional External Affairs and Workforce Manager Charles Jones, was brought in to temporarily lead the college as the presidential search continues.

On June 6, a bipartisan group of 10 legislative delegates from Mobile County responded to the decision by hosting a press conference outside of the college, where they expressed their disappointment in the instability at Bishop State. They also signed and sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey airing this grievance and calling for an investigation.

Brandyburg served as the interim president at Bishop State beginning last July and was put in place shortly after former President Regional Sykes abruptly announced his resignation. Per its policy regarding personnel matters, ACCS said it will not comment as to why Brandyburg was let go before a permanent president was announced.

According to Brandyburg’s brother, Mobile attorney James Brandyburg, the leadership change was retaliation.

The attorney said his brother refused to appoint his special assistant, Frazier Payne, as Bishop State’s vice president in March. He said Payne only carries a bachelor’s degree and did not meet the minimum qualifications for the role. He said Payne was hired a week later by the ACCS central office as a special assistant to the chancellor, though he remains stationed on the Bishop State campus. According to payroll records from April, Payne is now being paid a $143,000 salary under the ACCS’ executive-level salary schedule.

Office in turbulence

The Bishop State president’s office has been turbulent since the passing of former President James Lowe Jr. in February 2015. Lowe had been appointed in 2008. Dr. Ullysses McBride began his role as acting president in March 2015 and was replaced a few months later by Dr. Valerie Richardson, in August 2015. Richardson went on to secure a presidential appointment in October 2015 and served less than six months.

In February 2016, ACCS selected Sykes as acting president at Bishop State. He received a full-time appointment to the position in July 2017. After a full four years on the job, Sykes announced his retirement during an ACCS Board of Trustees meeting last year, in July 2021. Brandyburg was appointed as interim president in his stead.

In the June 3 letter, the local delegation called the turnover a sign of heavy-handed micromanaging from the system, and they are seeking a meeting with the ACCS Board of Trustees at Bishop State’s campus to address the issue.

They also expressed frustration with the lack of stability the shifts at Bishop State portray, especially in light of recent major economic development announcements from companies such as Airbus, Austal and Evonik in the region. Last month, Airbus held a special event at Bishop State where it announced it would be launching its third manufacturing line in Mobile and partnering with the college’s new Advanced Manufacturing Center to help train a workforce to fill the 1,000 jobs required to staff the new operation.

House Speaker Pro Tem Rep. Victor Gaston is chairman of the local delegation and said the issue is disturbing to him. He believes the lack of continuity goes as far as damaging the college’s legitimacy. Mobile Sen. Jack Williams said he was disappointed in the development as well, saying Brandyburg performed well in his role and ACCS did not offer the legislators an explanation as to why the decisions were made.

Mobile Rep. Barbara Drummond said the instability has particularly upset her.

“We want that college to be the arm of workforce development in the region. Mobile is on fire right now in economic development and we’re the envy of the entire state. This college is an intricate part of this community and it’s not fair to have this instability,” Drummond said.

In past leadership changes at the college, Drummond said, local legislators were consulted in advance. But not this time. She said other legislators proactively reached out to ACCS system officials but were unable to secure meetings.

A system-level problem

The call for an investigation into Bishop State led Lagniappe to review turnover in presidential positions across the state over the past decade to understand how Bishop State compares. That review shows Bishop’s leadership changes are neither the worst among Alabama’s junior colleges overall nor unique for two-year HBCUs.

According to the review, 19 out of 24 presidents — nearly 80 percent — in ACCS have served four years or less in their current position. Of that population, the average tenure is just 1.7 years. None of those 19 have recorded five or more years in their current position.

Five sitting presidents were hired prior to Lagniappe’s 10-year review. There is currently only one president in the system with a tenure between five and 20 years. Col. David J. Mollahan has served 13 years as the president of the Marion Military Institute.

Four out of those five long-term presidents have each served more than two decades in their respective positions. David Campbell is the system’s long-serving president and has marked 46 years with Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville. But, the majority of Alabama’s community colleges haven’t enjoyed that kind of stability.

Nearly half of all the state’s 24 community colleges have seen four or more shifts between presidents and acting presidents over the past 10 years. Eight schools, in particular, have very high amounts of presidential churn.

Over the last decade:

Jasper-based Bevill State Community College has seen four different presidents and four interims;

Enterprise Community College has had three presidents and two interims;

Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals has been led by three different presidents and an interim since 2017.

Southern Union State Community College in Wadley was led by four different interims over 10 years until president Todd Shackett was appointed in July 2018.

Among HBCUs, Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Gadsden State Community College in Gadsden and J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College in Huntsville have all experienced five or more leadership changes in the past 10 years:

Shelton State has been led by five different presidents and five different interims since 2012;

Bishop State has had three different presidents and three interims since 2015;

Gadsden State has been led by three different presidents and three interims since 2013;

Drake State has been led by two presidents and seen three different interims step in from 2015-2018.

Lawson State Community College in Bessemer and H. Councill Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery, both HBCUs, have seen more stability. Both schools recently have seen long-term presidents leave office and both their current presidents have just a single year of experience each.

The 19 short-term presidents have all been appointed under the leadership of current ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker, who was made acting chancellor of the system in August 2016 in place of Mark Heinrich who took medical leave before officially retiring in April 2017. Baker received a full appointment as chancellor in March 2017 and is the first and only chancellor to be hired by the ACCS Board of Trustees, which was established by the State Legislature in 2015 to bring additional oversight to the system. Baker is being paid a salary of $383,000.

ACCS says it’s building

In response to Lagniappe’s findings, an ACCS official acknowledged its tenure challenges, but said the system believes movement is happening in the right direction.

“While we have worked through changes in leadership at many of our 24 colleges across the state in recent years we now have, by far, the strongest group of leaders in the history of the community college system,” ACCS spokesperson Ebony Horton wrote in an emailed statement.

“We are committed to making Alabama’s community colleges the best in the country, and major investments are being made to improve programs, services and facilities at Bishop State and other colleges across the state.”

Horton noted the ACCS Board of Trustees appointed presidents at both Shelton State and Enterprise State during a meeting on June 8. Dr. Chris Cox has been assigned to lead Shelton State as its fifth president in 10 years. The appointment of Danny Long at Enterprise State wraps up his five-year stint as the college’s acting president; he is now the third president to serve the college since 2012.

Horton said presidential turnover is not unique to Alabama and pointed out there has been a high level of presidential turnover at community colleges across the nation.

“This is exactly why our focus is on finding solid, steady leaders who will be there for the long-term at Bishop State and other colleges,” Horton said.

A 2017 report on college presidents by the American Council on Education (ACE) found that college presidents serve an average of 6.5 years. This term expectancy is a drop from a 2011 report showing an average tenure of seven years and an 8.5-year average in 2006.

According to a 2012-17 review by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, presidential tenures lasted four years or less for 44.9 percent of its member institutions. Over the same period, 28.3 percent of tenures lasted between five and nine years, and 26.9 percent lasted 10 years or more.

Accountability for ACCS

The issue of leadership volatility in Alabama’s community colleges has garnered enough concern that there was at least an attempt to address it in this year’s legislative session.

In March, North Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, filed the “Workforce Reform and Alignment Act” that recommended a number of restructuring changes and reporting requirements, which he told Lagniappe would have brought even more accountability to the two-year system. The bill was not passed.

Melson’s bill would have established a nominating committee that would provide a pool of candidates from which to appoint members of the board of trustees. It would also have required board approval for expenses larger than $50,000, or $20,000 when a college is being led by an acting president. All lobbying and consulting fees would have to be board-approved as well.

Lastly, the bill would have required quarterly reports to the Legislature regarding the number of acting presidents and how long those positions have been open.

Melson told Lagniappe he filed the bill due to what he saw was unequal performance and support among the state’s community colleges.

“There are a lot of problems in the two-year system,” Melson said. “Some colleges are flourishing while others are dying on the vine. From operations to maintenance, it has been terrible.”

Melson said the accountability measures recommended in his bill were intended to shore up the state’s ability to provide workforce-ready labor and continue to expand the state economy.

The bill was given a favorable vote by the Senate Education Policy Committee. However, Melson said he allowed the bill to die on the Senate floor after he was given assurances that improvements would be made in the system. He said he could reintroduce the bill next session if he is not satisfied.

Byrne says turnover a workforce matter

Bradley Byrne served as ACCS chancellor from 2007-09 when a substantial number of shifts took place among administrative roles. Byrne said that was largely due to his work in cleaning up the system’s scandals and mismanagement. He said there is no indication that is what is going on today, though. He did say higher education is traditionally subject to above-average turnover, especially among leadership.

Byrne said he helped reappoint roughly half of the presidents at the 28 institutions under the ACCS banner at the time, none of which are still serving today. He noted he helped position Bishop State President James Lowe in 2008 and is proud of what Lowe was able to accomplish in the seven years before his untimely death. He said the instability experienced since then has been a matter of concern.

Byrne was named president of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce in May and said the workforce is the number one problem facing chamber members; he stressed the need for a viable labor pipeline from Bishop State.

“Stable and effective leadership at Mobile County’s only community college is critical to our success to create a steady stream of well-prepared workers, which is vital to our existing businesses and essential for us to attract new ones,” Byrne said.

He said it is “not a positive experience” when industry leaders have to meet a new president every time they go back to visit a college.

“They’re looking for stable, strong relationships. Bishop State needs stable leadership because of all that we’re expecting out of the Advanced Manufacturing Center,” Byrne said. “It is important to get permanent leadership there.”

Byrne said he’s confident the system will find strong solutions for Bishop State’s president position under Chancellor Baker’s leadership. However, he said, that solution can’t come soon enough.

“What I will say is the quicker the better,” Byrne told Lagniappe. “The longer there is an acting president, the worse it is for any college.”