It’s hard to miss Phidarian Mathis, whether he’s walking down a hallway or sidewalk and especially on the football field. An Alabama defensive lineman in Mobile this week as a member of the American team for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Mathis is known by his teammates as a guy who pushes them to be their best, a guy who plays the game with boundless energy.

“It’s just my passion for the game. I love the game a lot,” Mathis said at a Tuesday press conference prior to the American team’s first practice Tuesday afternoon. “It just brings me so much joy. I think, why play the game if you’re not going to have any fun with it? That’s something that I take from the game and I try to bring to the game every week.”

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said Mathis’ pregame rituals could not be overlooked, and he predicted the passion Mathis described will be evaluated by NFL scouts this week with almost the same importance and emphasis as his on-field talent.

“A lot of these Alabama defensive linemen, it’s just the leadership and the juice they play with,” Nagy said. “I saw him play twice this year and to see what this guy is like in pregame, how he’s bouncing around and getting his teammates feeding off of him, he will move up in the (NFL) draft. That will mean something on draft day aside from his talent.

“If he can affect other people on that D-line, that’s a certain position group if you can get a guy other people will feed off, there’s value in that. … I don’t know what Phil does in the locker room before he comes out, but he gets himself ready to play.”

Once on the field, Mathis, at 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, is just as noticeable. This past season he accounted for 53 total tackles, including nine sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. He also produced six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was included on the watch lists fort the Lombardi, Nagurski and Outland awards.

For his Alabama career, Mathis, a native of Wisner, La., collected 129 tackles, of which 53 were solo stops. He also had 17.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five pass breakups.

This week, he hopes to gain the attention of NFL scouts and decision-makers in hopes of improving his status for the NFL Draft in April.

“I feel like playing at Alabama, it has gotten me ready and it has prepared me for this opportunity coming up all week long,” Mathis said. “I just have to go out there and just be myself and do what I do, not stress about nothing. Just take one day at a time.”

He said he had to learn patience at Alabama and wait for his time, but be ready when that time arrived.

“To get playing time I had to be patient,” he said. “Waiting on my time to come was a big part of what I had to overcome and I learned that a lot. It served me well.”

Nagy said Mathis’ performance this season was the best of his career and it led to him moving up the list of draft-eligible players.

“Watching him over the summertime, kind of like Kenny (Pickett, Pitt quarterback), we had him evaluated as a Day 3 pick (in the NFL Draft); a good player, but man he took a really nice jump this year, he really did,” Nagy said. “In terms of interior D-linemen, he moved up about as much anyone in the group in our opinion. He’s not just a two-down player.”

This week he’ll be on the same team with players from Georgia, the team that beat Alabama in the national championship game. In fact, there are six Bulldogs on the American roster compared to just two from Alabama — Mathis and running back Brian Robinson Jr.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” he said of the Bulldogs. “We came up short but I need to remind y’all we still won the SEC (Championship Game). Let that be known. I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys and we’ve been around each other a lot. Actually, you get to know those guys more since we’ve been around each other.”

Mathis said while he is excited to be heading toward his professional football career, he will always recall with fondness his college days at Alabama.

“The memories are going to be stuck in my head for a lifetime,” he said. “Let’s just say I accomplished so much at Alabama. … But the memories I made at Alabama, nobody can top that. … It’s always going to be with me and those guys know we’re always going to be brothers.”