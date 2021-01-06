Today is the best day in history to be an Alabama football fan.

Not in a general sense. Like, exactly today.

How many times over the last 13 years have Alabama fans thought to themselves or said to one another, “It doesn’t get better than this?”

That feeling began when the Tide brought Tim Tebow to tears in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. It certainly extended into January 2010 when Nick Saban delivered his first national championship to Tuscaloosa in a convincing win over Texas then proclaimed, “This is not the end; this is only the beginning.”

While fans cheered that statement, there was no guarantee a dynasty was in the making.

The Orange Bowl win over Notre Dame in January 2013 was a high-water mark. The Tide had won three of four national championships at that point. A.J. McCarron was returning for one more run at a championship and another tremendous recruiting class that included Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, O.J. Howard, Jonathan Allen, Reuben Foster, Eddie Jackson and a bunch of other guys who would find their way to the NFL was on the way.

But even then, there was talk Saban might want to give it another try in the NFL or even entertain the possibility of going to Texas.

Every national championship win feels like the top of the universe because it is. This current Alabama team is now one win away from reaching that peak again.

But despite all the previous high points of Saban’s incredible run at Alabama, this is the zenith.

Here’s a snapshot of where Alabama currently rests in the college football landscape.

Entering the bowl season, there were only five undefeated teams during this crazy COVID-19 season. Coastal Carolina, San Jose State and Cincinnati all lost in their bowl games. Either 13-0 or 8-0, Ohio State will not only be crowned the national champion, but also finish the season as the only unbeaten team.

Regardless of the outcome of the national title game, Alabama will finish the season as the only Power 5 team with more than 10 wins. Will another team ever beat 11 SEC teams in a single season? The only two SEC teams the Tide did not beat were the two weakest — Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Alabama has won at least 10 games in 13 straight seasons. For the last 11 years, the Tide has won at least 11 games every season.

Even more incredibly, the Tide has been ranked No. 1 at some point during each of the last 13 seasons.

DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris all finished among the top five in the Heisman Trophy voting. That hasn’t happened since Army did it during World War II.

The ESPN All-America team has six first-teamers from Alabama, including five on the offense. That’s almost half the offense from Alabama and the other half from the other 115 teams.

Alabama currently has the best recruiting class since anybody has been keeping up with such things. And unlike the 2013 class, these players have already been signed and most will be on campus within a week. The Tide signed players who would seem to be future stars at every position.

But it’s not just what Saban can control that makes this a unique point of the dynasty. Part of the equation is what’s happening with Alabama’s biggest rivals. There are raging fires at Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. Auburn just hit reset with a new coach, Tennessee may be on the verge of doing the same and LSU has redefined the term one-hit wonder.

There is now complete confidence Saban will retire from Alabama. The decision by the offensive coordinator to take the Texas job is probably a good indication Saban told him there wouldn’t be a regime change in Tuscaloosa for the foreseeable future.

Of course, this entire column will be null and void if the Tide loses to Ohio State in the national championship game. In fact, a loss would signal the end to what is the most incredible streak of all during this dynasty.

To this point, every player who has signed with Saban at Alabama and played at least three seasons has won a national championship ring. That’s every single signee going back to 2007, plus many others who were already on the team when he arrived.

That would come to an end if the Tide doesn’t win this year. Star players such as Jaylen Waddle and Patrick Surtain II are among those who would leave without a national championship ring.

So, there is much on the line against the Buckeyes — including an even higher peak for this Alabama program.

