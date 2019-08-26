SUBMITTED — The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s appointment of Alabama Humanities Foundation Executive Director Armand DeKeyser to the National Council on the Humanities. DeKeyser was one of 16 leading humanities scholars and advocates across the country named to the 26-member advisory board.

“We are delighted to welcome this distinguished group to the National Council,” NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede said in making the announcement. “Together they bring a wide range of expertise in cultural leadership, government and public policy, international affairs, philanthropy and numerous humanities fields, including archaeology, languages, law, literature, history and political science that will be invaluable to the National Endowment for the Humanities.”

The Council meets three times a year to review grant applications and advise the NEH chairman on humanities issues. DeKeyser will fill an unexpired term until Jan. 26, 2020.

“I am humbled by this appointment,” DeKeyser said. “I appreciate the confidence our NEH chairman has in me, and I am honored to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. To represent our state and the humanities on such a distinguished board is truly an honor and a privilege.”

A native of Mobile and a graduate of Auburn University, DeKeyser returned to Alabama after a number of years working in Washington, DC, most notably as Chief of Staff to Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions.

In addition to more than 30 years of leadership experience in government and private business, DeKeyser served 28 years in the Army as an active and reserve officer.

He has served as executive director of Alabama Humanities Foundation since 2012. AHF, based in Birmingham, has as its statewide mission to foster learning, understanding and appreciation of people, communities and cultures.

About the Alabama Humanities Foundation

Alabama Humanities Foundation mission is to foster learning, understanding and appreciation of our people, communities and cultures. As the independent, state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the AHF supports and offers programs that will enhance the minds and enrich the lives of Alabamians.