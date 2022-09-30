Special Edition
For the first time in 20 years, the Libertarian Party has ballot access in Alabama. Reporter Scott Johnson talks with the Libertarian candidates for Alabama governor, Jimmy Blake, and U.S. Senate, John Sophocleus. They discuss what their party is, the political duopoly in Alabama, policies preventing economic advancement and systemic disadvantages for third-party options in the state.
All this in more by smashing the play button…
