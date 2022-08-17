The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll this week and Alabama grabbed the top spot once again. The Crimson Tide was the No. 1 preseason pick last season, making it to the national title game where it lost to Georgia. It is the ninth time Alabama has held the top spot in the AP preseason poll.

Alabama received 54 of the 63 first-place votes, with Ohio State collecting six first-place votes and defending national champion Georgia receiving the remaining three votes. Ohio State is picked to finish second, with Georgia the No. 3 pick in the poll. Rounding out the top 10 are Clemson at No. 4, followed in order by Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor.

Oregon is picked in the No. 11 slot, with Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, USC and Michigan State following. Miami is tabbed at No. 16, with Pitt at No. 17 and Wisconsin at No. 18. Three SEC teams hold the No. 19 through No. 21 spots, with Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss grabbing those slots, respectively.

The Top 25 is completed with Wake Forest at No. 22, Cincinnati at No. 23, Houston at No. 24 and BYU at No. 25. There are six SEC teams in the Top 25 and six more — Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and South Carolina — receiving votes but not earning a Top 25 ranking. That means only two SEC teams — Missouri and Vanderbilt — did not receive votes.

Appalachian State received votes but placed well down the list. It is the only Sun Belt Conference team to receive votes.

Blount OL commits to Jags

South Alabama picked up its third verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class last week when Blount High School offensive lineman Willis Anderson announced on his Twitter account he will be signing with the Jaguars. Anderson is 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 305 pounds. He will help lead the Leopards Friday against Vigor in the annual “Battle of Prichard” game at Blount.

The Jags received previous verbal commitments from McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and James Clemens quarterback Gio Lopez. Eager is a 6-1, 170-pound receiver and kick return specialist. He caught 24 passes last season for 412 yards and four touchdowns and returned 16 kickoffs for an average of 35.6 yards per return. He returned two kicks for touchdowns. Lopez, a left-hander, is 6-1 and weighs 210. He passed for 2,767 yards and 29 touchdowns last season in leading James Clemens to a 10-1 record. He was a first-team All-State selection.