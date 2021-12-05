Alabama, on the heels of its strong 41-24 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, jumped to the top of the final College Football Playoff rankings, placing the Crimson Tide in the national semifinals.

Alabama, 12-1 on the season, will play unbeaten Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Cincinnati, the only undefeated team is the playoffs at 13-0, defeated Houston 35-20 on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, cementing its spot in the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Michigan, 12-1 and a 42-3 dominating winner over Iowa in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game, claimed the No. 2 seeding and will face No. 3 seed Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve in the other semifinal game.

The winning teams will advance to the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.