The College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings for the 2020 season Tuesday night and to no one’s surprise Alabama holds the No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide, 7-0, is set to play arch rival Auburn this Saturday in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m. CST. The Tigers are 5-2 and ranked No. 22 in the CFP rankings.

The top four teams in the final CFP rankings will play for the national championship.

Notre Dame, 8-0, holds the No. 2 position, with Clemson, 7-1, at No. 3 and Ohio State, 4-0, at No. 4. The SEC is represented in the all-important No. 5 and No. 6 positions, with Texas A&M, 5-1, at No. 5 and Florida, 6-1, at No. 6.

Cincinnati (8-0) is ranked No. 7, followed by Northwestern (5-0), Georgia (5-2) and Miami (7-1) in the Top 10. Oklahoma (6-2) is at No. 11, followed by Indiana (4-1), Iowa State (6-2), BYU (9-0), Oregon (3-0), Wisconsin (2-1), Texas (5-2), Southern Cal (3-0), North Carolina (6-2) and Sun Belt Conference leader Coastal Carolina (8-0).

At No. 21 is Marshall (7-0), just ahead of Auburn (5-2), Oklahoma State (5-2), Iowa (3-2) and Tulsa (5-1).