A once-vibrant tributary for discretionary law enforcement funding is drying up. With Alabama’s permitless carry law taking effect Jan. 1, local sheriffs told Lagniappe they’ve already begun to see significant drops in permit renewals.

The Alabama Legislature voted earlier this year to remove the state’s requirement to obtain a permit in order to carry a handgun concealed on one’s person or within one’s vehicle. The law did not apply to rifles.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said his agency has traditionally seen permit revenues of $1.2 million annually, which he said funds various types of training, communications equipment, and various community programs. Cochran, who has been an outspoken critic of removing permit requirements, said he’s currently down $436,000 nine months into the year.

“Since the bill passed, it’s caused people to stop purchasing,” he said. “They’re holding off on it now.”

Cochran said people normally purchase their concealed carry permits for multiple years and he believes much of his agency’s losses are due to gun owners opting for single-year permits.

One of the benefits of having the permit money, Cochran said, is the liberty at which law enforcement can use it and the ability to “supplant” their budget when needed.

“We can spend it without a long process of having to go through purchase orders, or get approved through the county’s annual budget,” Cochran said. “If something comes up, we can use the discretionary funds.”

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack told Lagniappe his agency has seen a 40 percent drop in permits, equating to between a $375,000 and $400,000 loss for his agency. In 2021, Baldwin County’s gross revenue from permits was $900,000.

“We had to throw that item over into our general fund budget with the county to compensate for that. We are planning on approximately a 50-percent reduction in sales for next year,” Mack said.

Over the past 15 years, Mack said, 100 percent of his deputies’ and correctional officers’ training was paid using permit funds. With the current losses and more expected in the coming years, he said, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will have to explore alternative sources of revenue, or scale back on external training.

“I think the primary cause is they believe they do not have to possess a permit after Jan. 1,” he said.

Hoss advised gun owners that other states’ concealed carry laws are still in effect and if residents plan to travel with their handgun they will still need to obtain a permit.

Before passing the Alabama permitless carry law, the state Senate added a provision that would create a $5 million three-year relief fund to help replace losses experienced due to the law. Cochran said he doesn’t believe this will be large enough to account for all losses.

Cochran also said funding allocations out of that fund will use 2022 as a baseline for what each agency will be eligible for. He said this will be a problem considering the losses already being experienced and that the Alabama County Commission Association and Alabama Sheriff Association will push for the funding to use 2021 as the funding basis.

Alabama was the 22nd state to enact permitless carry when Gov. Kay Ivey signed the legislation into law in March. Ohio, Indiana and Georgia followed closely behind, meaning half the country no longer has the practice.