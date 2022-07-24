In a vote by members of the media, Alabama was selected as the team that will claim the Southeastern Conference football championship this season. The vote was released at the end of the recent SEC Football Media Days gathering at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Alabama was the runaway pick to win the SEC Championship Game this season, receiving 158 of the 181 votes cast. Georgia, the defending national champion, received just 18 votes in finishing second in the balloting. Alabama was also the pick to win the West Division, again by a large margin, while Georgia is picked to win the East Division, also by a large margin.

There were some interesting aspects to the voting, which also included selecting how both of the divisions will play out. Auburn was selected to finish last in the seven-team West Division, the first time the Tigers have been picked last in their division since 1999. And one voter not only cast a vote for Vanderbilt — which was picked to finish last in the East Division — to win the East crown, but the Commodores also picked up a vote, presumably by the same voter, to win the outright SEC title.

Perhaps another surprising result of the voting centers around Kentucky selected as the runner-up in the East. The Wildcats received four first-place votes in the division, but did not receive any first-place votes for SEC overall champion. LSU, in its first season under new head coach Brian Kelly, is picked to finish fifth in the West and did not receive any first-place votes. Also, South Carolina, picked to finish fifth in the East, received three votes as SEC overall champion.

Here is the voting for both divisions as well as for SEC champion. The number in parenthesis is the number of first-place votes received, while the other number is the total points received with first-place receiving seven points, second place six points, and so on in divisional voting:

WEST DIVISION

Alabama (177) 1,262

Texas A&M (3) 968

Arkansas (1) 844

Ole Miss 675

LSU 591

Mississippi St. 390

Auburn 338

EAST DIVISION

Georgia (172) 1,254

Kentucky (4) 932

Tennessee (1) 929

Florida 712

Missouri 383

Vanderbilt (1) 196

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 158

Georgia 18

South Carolina 3

Vanderbilt 1

Texas A&M 1