While prices may have fallen some at the pump, now Alabamians will find themselves paying more when they flip on the lights at home.

Citing the increased cost of fuels such as natural gas used for the creation of electricity, Alabama’s Public Service Commission (PSC) granted Alabama Power Company a 5 percent rate increase during its July meeting. The increase will be seen on customers’ August bills.

The PSC offered little in the way of numbers showing the necessity of the hike, offering only statements from its three commissioners blaming the economy and drastically higher natural gas prices.

“The [President Joe] Biden economy has made everything more expensive, including the fuel used to produce energy,” PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh said in a press release. “The cost of natural gas has more than tripled under Joe Biden after being as low as $2.00 per MMbtu under President [Donald] Trump. The recent fuel adjustment at the PSC meeting reflects this increase in fuel cost. Fuel is a pass-through expense which rises and falls according to the market cost. Alabama Power is not allowed profit from the cost of fuel. Alabama Power’s rate of return did not change. The Biden economy has made the cost of doing business more expensive for virtually every company in the country.”

Alabama Power has pegged the increase as costing the average household about $6 more per month, but would not offer a specific number when asked how much more is projected to come into the company overall due to the increase.

“While the cost of necessities like gas and groceries has increased, we’ve worked hard to keep the cost of electricity as low as possible,” Alabama Power’s External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas wrote. “However, the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to our rate. Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 a month to cover this higher cost of fuel. Using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the adjustment — which is lower than the current rate of inflation. We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers come to expect.”

Every month, the PSC calculates Alabama Power’s Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) — essentially what the company is paying for the different types of fuels it uses to create electricity. Because Alabama Power is guaranteed a profit by the PSC — or rate of return — if those fuel costs become too high, the company can request a rate increase to pass those additional costs along to the customers. Neither the PSC nor Alabama Power has provided the numbers upon which this latest increase was based.

Alabama Power claims more than 1.5 million customers, so using the residential estimate of a $6 per customer increase, the company would generate roughly $9 million more a month, or $108 million more a year. Lagniappe asked Thomas to provide documentation showing how much fuel cost increases have impacted Alabama Power in recent months, but she did not respond prior to deadline.

Lagniappe also asked Thomas if this latest increase had any kind of “sunset” provision or might be rolled back if the cost of fuels falls, but she also did not respond prior to deadline.