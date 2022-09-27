Threats turned into action Monday as Mobile Baykeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) pulled the trigger on litigation against one of Alabama’s most politically powerful companies.

The two environmental advocacy groups allege 21 million tons of coal ash stored at Alabama Power’s Plant Barry is resulting in groundwater contamination on the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta and putting the entire Mobile Bay area at risk of a “catastrophic” event.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Monday, with the assistance of former U.S. Attorney Richard Moore, challenges what the plaintiffs claim is an “illegal plan” by Alabama Power to permanently leave the coal ash in an unlined storage pond on the banks of the Mobile River.

The power company was issued a notice of intent to sue by the plaintiffs in July, providing 60 days to announce changes to the plan.

According to the SELC, the coal ash at Plant Barry is known to release arsenic and other pollutants into groundwater near and around the Mobile River. Plaintiffs claim this is a violation of the Environment Protection Agency’s (EPA) Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) Rule that prohibits coal ash storage in unlined ponds where the ash remains in contact with water.

The pond at Plant Barry was built in 1965 on Sisters Creek, a Mobile River tributary, to hold coal ash. The complaint states Alabama Power has been able to obtain a solid waste permit through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to allow that ash to be “capped in place.” The plaintiffs allege this plan violates the supremacy of federal law.

Alabama Power currently has plans to remove surface water from the ash pond, create new barriers and install a drain and a cap. However, the plaintiffs allege the pond’s bottom remains unlined, leaving ash in contact with the surrounding water table, under sea level and susceptible to overflow if there is flooding.

Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler said leaving the coal ash puts Alabama’s coast at risk of a “catastrophic” spill, such as the one experienced in Kingston, Tennessee, in 2018, and on the Dan River in North Carolina and Virginia in 2014, where millions of tons of toxic coal ash were washed into adjoining rivers and threatened downstream communities.

Kistler said as the Mobile region is one of the rainiest areas in the U.S. by volume, the risk of the delta flooding and breaching the pond’s levee and washing contaminants into Mobile Bay and other tributaries is significant.

“The Mobile-Tensaw River Delta and Mobile Bay are of incalculable value to Coastal Alabama,” Kistler said. “These waters are the bedrock of the economy, quality of life, and environment in the region.”

Not only do the plaintiffs allege leaving the coal ash is environmentally irresponsible, they claim it is contradictory to industry standards implemented by Alabama Power’s own parent company in other states.

The Southern Company, which owns both Alabama Power and Georgia Power, is currently remediating 65 million tons of coal ash from unlined impoundments at Plant Bowen in Georgia. This includes a plan announced as recently as June to recycle 9 million of those tons into concrete.

In a press release, Barry Brock, Director of SELC’s Alabama office, said Alabama is the only Southeastern state where not a single unlined waterfront coal ash lagoon is being excavated. South Carolina utilities, Duke Energy in North Carolina and Dominion Energy in Virginia are all currently excavating all of their unlined waterfront coal ash impoundments.

“It is past time that Alabama Power faced up to the fact that leaving wet, polluting coal ash on the banks of the Mobile River is not a long-term solution — it’s a disaster,” Brock said.