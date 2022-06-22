Other than some polling places opening late, Alabama’s primary runoff election on Tuesday went off without a hitch, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told Lagniappe Wednesday morning.

Statewide turnout was 12.7 percent with more than nearly 464,600 votes cast out of 3.65 million registered Alabama voters.

In Mobile County, out of 308,710 registered voters, 25,914 ballots were cast, resulting in a turnout of 8.4 percent. Baldwin County saw a turnout of 12.1 percent, with 22,373 voters showing up to vote out of 184,341 registered.

Merrill said his office had projected a turnout between 10 and 15 percent. “It was right where we thought it would be,” he said.

Operationally, Merrill said the election went smoothly. Though he noted that some polling places in Montgomery and Birmingham opened late due to not being ready by 7 a.m. One polling place in Birmingham didn’t open until 8:30 a.m.

“You can’t open if you’re not ready,” Merrill said.

Merrill said his office was able to secure court orders in both cases to allow the polling places to remain open later for the equivalent times. He said there were no complaints about how the remediations were handled.

Merrill said polling locations opening late has never happened during his nearly eight years in office.

There have been no cases of cross-over voting, voter fraud, or voter irregularities presented to the Secretary of State’s office, Merrill said. Any challenges to results will come to follow the certification of results next Tuesday when provisional ballots are counted.

Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis said the election went smoothly in the area.

He noted this is only the third election using a new electronic voter registration system and said there is still a learning curve among poll workers with the technology, noting the average age of poll workers is 70 to 75 years old.

Davis said there were two emergency situations where poll workers needed medical attention. One poll worker fainted before election hours and an election inspector in Mount Vernon became ill and required care. A county office worker had to be dispatched to oversee that polling place.

Davis said preparations for the November general election are started today. He said his office’s main priority is to fill vacancies in election inspector positions.

There are open positions in the following areas:

Gulfcrest south of Citronelle

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Semmes

Bishop State Community College in downtown Mobile

Mobile Museum of Art in the Springhill area

Phillips Preparatory School in the Crichton area.

Craighead Elementary School

Tillman’s Corner Community Center

St. Michael’s Catholic Church near Heron Bay

Interested persons may contact the Mobile county election center by calling 251-574-6082 or by emailing [email protected]