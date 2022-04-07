A bill that will bring “historic and much needed” tax cuts and exemptions to Gulf Coast fishing businesses has been made into law and will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, lawmakers announced Thursday morning.

The change aims to bring tax policies for fishermen to reflect those levied on the agricultural industry.

State Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollinger’s Island, announced in an April 7 press release that Gov. Kay Ivey signed his sponsored legislation into law. Sen. David Sessions, R-Grand Bay, carried the bill in the state Senate.

“Enacting my bill into law finally rectifies a lingering injustice and allows commercial seafood operations to utilize the same tax exemptions that are currently provided to other agricultural operations,” Brown said. “Fishing operations in our area are the farmers of the Gulf, and they simply harvest the food we eat from water, not land, so fairness demands we provide them the same exemptions that others in the agriculture industry enjoy.”

Current Alabama law provides an ad valorem tax exemption only to vessels used in the commercial shrimping industry, but Brown’s bill would extend it to all forms of commercial fishing, including oyster farms and tongers operating within the state.

Bait, equipment, and materials used by the commercial fishing industry would be exempt from both sales and use taxes under Brown’s legislation.

The sales tax on purchases of commercial fishing vessels and the equipment and machinery used upon them would be reduced to one-and-a-half percent, which is the same rate levied upon purchases of farming and agricultural equipment.

The excise tax on the “storage, use, or other consumption” of commercial fishing vessels and machinery would be reduced to one-and-a-half percent, which is the same rate levied upon the rest of the agricultural industry.