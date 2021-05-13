The 24th annual Alabama State Senior Golf Championship is scheduled to begin at the Country Club of Mobile on Friday, May 14. The three-day tournament will crown the top senior amateur golfer in the state.

Also taking place along with the State Senior Amateur will be the third annual State Super Senior Amateur tournament, also at the Country Club of Mobile.

The field includes several golfers from the Mobile and Baldwin county areas.

Mobile golfers who have registered for the tournament include Dan Perry, Jeffrey Darst, Carter Drane, Ben Stimpson, Bert Pierce, Thomas Druhan, Doug McLeod, Richard Jeffers, Jerome Speegle, Wayne Gardner, Fred Clark, Ron Jordan, Mark Nix, Michael McDermott, James Hawk and Tony Wallace.

Players from Daphne entered in the tournament include Mark Wright, Andy Williams, Hamp Andrews and Michael Schulz, with Fairhope represented by Brett Greene, Gary Johnson, Robert Parmar, John Wright, Robert Nelson, George Walker, Harry Boback, Jim Martin, Tom O’Brien and John Beauchamp.

Loxley’s Danny Spybey, Gulf Shores’ Charlie Hatcher and Theodore’s Michael Fosdick are also slated to participate.