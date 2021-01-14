Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will take part in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, bowl officials announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Leatherwood, a 6-foot-6, 312-pound native of Pensacola, recently was presented the Outland Trophy symbolic of the country’s top interior lineman. He was also co-recipient, along with teammate Landon Dickerson, of the SEC’s Jacobs’ Blocking Trophy. The Alabama offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the country’s top offensive line unit.

A unanimous first-team All-America selection, Leatherwood started 41 consecutive games in his Alabama career and graded 91.3 percent on the season for his blocking duties.

He joins O-line teammates Dickerson and Deonte Brown, along with long snapper Thomas Fletcher, as Alabama players who will take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus on Jan. 30. The game is a sellout.