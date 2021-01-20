Left: Photo | Courtesy of the University of Alabama – WR DEVONTA SMITH

Right: Photo | Courtesy of the University of Alabama – QB MAC JONES

If all the available seats for the Reese’s Senior Bowl hadn’t been sold prior to this week, it’s a foregone conclusion it certainly would be at this point. With limited seating capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, reducing the 25,000-seat stadium to just 25 percent capacity, those tickets were claimed quickly.

With the addition Monday of Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the game on Monday and Alabama’s first-team All-America quarterback Mac Jones accepting an invitation to the game on Tuesday, interest in the game increased dramatically.

“We’re obviously very excited to get those two players,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said Tuesday morning. “It doesn’t get bigger than the Heisman Trophy winner and the star quarterback at Alabama down here. DeVonta was the best player in college football hands down this year and Mac’s got a chance to be a first-round [NFL Draft pick] quarterback, which we’ve had five in the last four years, so he gives us our best shot to keep that streak going. We’re real excited to get those guys down here.

“Unfortunately, this is a lot different year and we’ve had to cut some events out of game week where these guys would have been able to connect with the community. But just being able to get them here in Mobile, hopefully, that creates some buzz around the game. And these guys will be ambassadors for the Senior Bowl moving forward and hopefully, we will be able to bring these guys back and connect them with the community in years down the road.”

Smith, who has won numerous Player of the Year awards this season and set new school records in eight of the nine receiving categories, will be popular with the NFL scouts, coaches and general managers too. Because there was limited access to college players for NFL scouts this season, having Smith and Jones and the other Senior Bowl participants in one place is a big draw.

Smith won’t be able to play in the game because of the hand injury he suffered in Alabama’s win over Ohio State in the national championship game, but he will take part in interviews throughout the week.

“He’s in Tuscaloosa Friday getting his hand looked at. He will not be cleared to play; we have been assured of that,” Nagy said. “He’s going to arrive on Saturday just like all of the players and he’s going to be part of the Dolphins’ [National] team, which was a big part of their recruitment [to coach in the game]. They have the No. 3 pick and they have needs at wide receiver. With Tua [Tagovailoa] being there people are connecting those dots already. He’ll go through the meetings with the Dolphins all week and he’ll interview with all 32 teams. That will be his Senior Bowl experience.”

This season, the Senior Bowl will be split into teams identified as National and American instead of North and South. The Dolphins’ staff will coach the National team and the Carolina Panthers will coach the American team, which will generally feature SEC players. However, Smith will be with the National team.

“Like last year, [Oregon quarterback] Justin Herbert wasn’t going to come if he was going to be coached by the Detroit Lions; he wanted to be coached by the [Cincinnati] Bengals because they had the top pick,” Nagy said. “That’s why changing the name [of the teams] from North and South to American and National gives us greater flexibility without the headache of always having to explain it. What people don’t realize is there’s some politics involved with this stuff. Certain agents and certain players want to be with certain teams. The main goal is just getting them down here. I frankly don’t care which team they’re on. The Carolina Panthers are just excited DeVonta is going to be here. They’re going to get to spend plenty of time with him. If it took putting DeVonta on the Dolphins’ team they were totally fine with it.”

Nagy said he wasn’t surprised Smith, considered a Top 10 pick in the April NFL Draft, decided to take part in the Senior Bowl. He said even if he was healthy and could play he believed Smith, based on his competitive nature, would have elected to attend. But there’s also other reasons to take part, even as a projected high pick.

“We’re really trying to change the narrative that if you’re a first-round pick that you don’t need the Senior Bowl,” Nagy said. “I think that those guys drafted up top, there’s more to be gained by coming to the Senior Bowl. The perception has always been the other way around — you come down here and you’re a sixth-round pick and you go in the fourth round, that’s a huge jump. But if you’re in the stratosphere where DeVonta is, every one of those picks is worth millions of dollars. You go from nine [overall] to six, that’s millions and millions of dollars, so we’re trying to change that mindset.”

Jones’s appearance in the Senior Bowl could be a huge boost to his rising status in the NFL Draft, Nagy said.

“He’s made a huge jump this fall. I think most people had him going in the third or fourth round coming into this year based on my conversations,” he said. “And he’s been on a pretty steep trajectory all fall. Where he’s sitting at in the draft process it’s pretty clear that [Clemson’s] Trevor Lawrence is going to be the No. 1 guy that goes, but he’s got guys like Trey Lance at North Dakota State and Justin Fields at Ohio State and Zach Wilson at BYU, which are probably ahead of Mac right now, and those guys are juniors and not going to have the opportunity to come to the Senior Bowl. I think coming down here and being around those [NFL] guys all week and being around the two staffs, I think he can leapfrog one or maybe a couple of those guys.”

Overall, Nagy said this year’s Senior Bowl features strong rosters.

“We’re very happy. There’s a couple of opt-out guys that didn’t play the season that we would have liked to have gotten that are seniors, but their agents are very concerned with the rust factor with them coming down and not having had the pads on for a long time,” he said. “It’s disappointing we didn’t get a run at those guys. But overall, the response has been great. There are certain position groups — our running back position group is as good as I’ve ever seen it; it’s nothing I did, it’s just a great year for running backs. We really like that group and the receiver group is loaded again like it was last year.

“The offensive line is loaded with first- and second- and third-round guys, a bunch of NFL starters in that crew. And the D-line group is really strong as well. We’re happy with how it all came together. We have a lot of juniors [who have graduated] in this year’s game and I’m going to say we’re at 14 juniors in this year’s game and that has really strengthened our rosters over the last couple of years. The previous high before I got here was four in one year and we were, I think, at 23 over the last two years and we’re at 14 or 15 for this year. Getting those underclassmen has really helped.”

Other Alabama players who have accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl include long snapper Thomas Fletcher and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown. Nagy said this week an invitation has also been offered to Alabama running back Najee Harris, but as of Tuesday morning, Harris had not responded to the invitation.

The Senior Bowl is releasing its roster by positions each day leading up to the week of the game. Thus far, the American roster selections include at QB: Kellon Mond, Texas A&M; Kyle Trask, Florida; Jamie Newman, Wake Forest. At RB: Larry Rountree II, Missouri; Kylin Hill, Mississippi State; Chris Evans, Michigan; Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana. At WR: Kadarius Toney, Florida; Racey McMath, LSU; Marquez Stevenson, Houston; Austin Watkins Jr., UAB; Josh Palmer, Tennessee; Shi Smith, South Carolina; Trevon Grimes, Florida; Amari Rodgers, Clemson; Cornell Powell, Clemson. At TE: Tre McKitty, Georgia; Noah Gray, Duke; Quintin Morris, Bowling Green; Kylen Granson, SMU.

The National roster includes at QB: Sam Ehlinger, Texas; Ian Book, Notre Dame; Feleipe Franks, Arkansas. At RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma; Demetric Felton, UCLA; Michael Carter, North Carolina; Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech. At WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame; Desmond Fitzpatrick, Louisville; D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan; Cade Johnson, South Dakota State; Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State; Nico Collins, Michigan; Frank Darby, Arizona State. At FB: Ben Mason, Michigan. At TE: Tony Poljan, Virginia; Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss; Hunter Long, Boston College.

The Carolina Panthers staff, led by head coach Matt Rhule, will coach the American team, with the Miami Dolphins’ staff, led by head coach Brian Flores, slated to coach the National team.

Players start arriving in Mobile on Saturday, with practices beginning Tuesday. The Reese’s Senior Bowl game will be played at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised live on the NFL Network.