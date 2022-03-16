Sunshine Weak
Lagniappe’s editorial team puts their heads together to discuss Alabama’s open records laws, March Madness and the closing of Heart of Mary Catholic School.
Our first section opens by discussing the worst experiences we’ve had attempting to obtain public documents and how the state’s laws have no teeth to help.
Sportswriter Tommy Hicks follows up with the latest in March Madness and local sports coverage.
We wrap up by covering Dale Liesch’s cover story on the apparent closing down of Heart of Mary.
All this and more by hitting play…
